PICTURES: Historic Triangle Community Photos

Submitted photo" /
A concert by the U.S. Air Force American Clarinet Quartet will be presented on Monday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m. in the Williamsburg Library Theatre, 515 Scotland St. The concert is free, and no tickets are needed. Doors open for this concert at 7:15 p.m. No reservations are required.The American Clarinet Quartet`s diverse repertoire includes traditional classical repertoire, rousing patriotic marches, Klezmer music, Broadway, jazz, Latin and South American music, as well as their own original arrangements. The quartet is a component of the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band at Langley AFB. For more information visit wrl.org or call 259-4070...The American Clarinet Quartet`s diverse repertoire includes traditional classical repertoire, rousing patriotic marches, Klezmer music, Broadway, jazz, Latin and South American music, as well as their own original arrangements. The quartet is a component of the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band at Langley AFB..
SEE MORE GALLERIES