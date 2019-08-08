PICTURES: Historic Triangle Community Photos

Submitted photo /

Military Interpretive Programs at Yorktown Victory Center will mark the 232nd anniversary of America¿s Revolutionary War victory at Yorktown with musket and artillery demonstrations and hands-on interpretive programs during ¿Yorktown Victory Celebration,¿ 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors to the museum¿s re-created Continental Army encampment will experience Revolutionary War military life by enrolling in ¿A School for the Soldier,¿ offering opportunities to drill with wooden muskets and learn about soldiers¿ provisions and sleeping quarters. ¿School¿ sessions at 10:35 a.m. and 12:35 p.m. Visitors can learn the steps leading up to firing an artillery piece in daily demonstrations starting at 11:05 a.m. and 3:05 and 4:05 p.m. At the re-created 1780s farm, ¿The Price of Liberty¿ at 1:35 p.m. each day will examine the sacrifices of Americans who declared independence from Britain. Farm visitors can observe open-hearth cooking at 12:05 p.m., see textile and spinning demonstrations at 10:05 a.m., and learn about the transition from farmer to soldier as they train as members of the citizen militia at 3:35 p.m. Gallery exhibits chronicle the American Revolution from the Declaration of Independence to the development of the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Admission is $9.75 for adults and $5.50 for ages 6 through 12. Children under six free. Residents of York, James City and Williamsburg, including the College of William and Mary, receive complimentary admission with proof of residency. 888-593-4682, 253-4838, www.historyisfun.org/Yorktown-Victory-Celebration.htm.