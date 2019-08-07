Pictures: Arts District outdoor sculpture gallery
Twenty-one sculptures placed throughout the Williamsburg Arts District are part of a public art initiative by the City of Williamsburg.
The gallery is intended to spark conversation, to unite and define the community and to encourage economic development.
The sculptures, of varying sizes and styles, created by artists from as far away as New York and Pennsylvania, compose an ongoing outdoor gallery. Each July, the gallery will bring new sculptures to the area.
By Heather Bridges
