Pictures: Virginia Seaplane Pilots at Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport

Usually seaplane pilots have "splash-ins," but this Saturday the Virginia Seaplane Pilots Association had a fly-in at the Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport. The organization was formed in October to promote awareness of seaplanes and their use in special emergencies. In addition, they are cataloging the state's waters and facilities to gauge their ability and willingness to host seaplanes generally and during emergencies.

Photos by Cortney Langley