Road closures announced for Tuesday’s 2019 Commemoration events

Preparations are underway at Historic Jamestowne and Jamestown Settlement for Tuesday’s commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the first legislative assembly.

American Evolution, the group organizing the commemoration, confirmed in a news release Friday evening that President Donald Trump will speak at Tuesday’s proceedings.

Historic Jamestowne at Jamestown Island will be closed to the general public until 1 p.m. Tuesday. Special programming for the commemoration will open to the public an hour later at 2 p.m. Car access will not be allowed into Historic Jamestowne Tuesday, according to an American Evolution news release, but free satellite parking will be available.

Jamestown Settlement will be open to the general public from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. High traffic is expected in the area, the release states.

Road and Ferry Closures for Tuesday, July 30

The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Colonial Parkway will be closed to the public from Highway 199 West to Jamestown Island from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jamestown Road will be closed from 4-H Club Road West to the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Greensprings Road will be closed between Jamestown Road and 4-H Club Road between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

State Route 359 will be closed between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Bicycle and pedestrian access are not allowed during the road closures.

The Jamestown Island Loop Road will be closed to all traffic all day Tuesday.

Williamsburg Area Transit Authority buses may be impacted, the release states. For more information, visit: gowata.org

Jamestown parking for Tuesday, July 30

Cars will not be allowed onto Historic Jamestowne Tuesday. Instead, free satellite parking will be available at the James River Association parking area (1335 Colonial Parkway) from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A shuttle will bring visitors from Jamestown Settlement to Jamestown Island between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Public parking and vehicle access will be open at Jamestown Settlement from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The American Evolution Fanfare to Democracy concert at Historic Jamestowne will begin at 8 p.m. and doors are set to open at 5:30 p.m. Free shuttle buses will transport concert attendees starting at 5 p.m. from two designated parking lots at Jamestown Settlement (2110 Jamestown Road) and the James River Association satellite parking lot (1335 Colonial Parkway).

For more information about the concert, including a list of prohibited items, visit: americanevolution2019.com/event/fanfare-to-democracy-concert.

This story will be updated.

Rodrigo Arriaza, rarriaza@vagazette.com, 757-790-9313, @rodrigoarriaza0