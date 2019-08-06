Mentally ill James City man found not guilty by reason of insanity in bomb-making case

After a mentally ill James City County man told his social worker he’d built a bomb, investigators arrested him. Now, he could go free as early as September.

Adam Thomas Helms, 31, was charged with bomb-making and possessing a firearm after being involuntarily committed on March 22 and found not guilty by reason of insanity on July 31, according to filings in Williamsburg-James City County general district and circuit courts.

On March 21, Helms told his social worker at the Colonial Services Board that he had a bomb in his car, according to a statement of the facts in the case. The case worker called 911 to report the incident the next day and James City County Assistant Fire Marshal Michelle Toutaint and a police officer traveled to Helms’ home on Loch Haven Drive in the Mirror Lakes neighborhood of the county.

Helms told Toutaint and the police officer he did in fact have a pipe bomb in his car, the filings said. Helms told them he made the bomb in his home, showed them the ingredients he used and told them he knew it was illegal.

Helms did not want to hurt anyone, according to the court documents, he just wanted to go to jail and not a mental health hospital. He told Toutaint and bomb squad members the bomb contained a mixture of a gunpowder substitute, acetone and other chemicals.

The Department of Justice and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms did a laboratory analysis of the remnants of the bomb and the materials used to make it in May, according to the filings. Their findings concluded the bombs were not well made.

Helms was indicted on July 17 with possessing explosives with the intent to manufacture fire bombs, according to the indictments.

Two weeks later, on July 31, Helms stood before Judge Michael E. McGinty in circuit court with his attorney Gordon Klugh. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Cathy Black agreed with the plea.

McGinty found Helms not guilty by reason of insanity, according to the court filings.

Helms has been ordered to appear before the Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court at 1 p.m. Sept. 18 to determine if he will be freed or remain in custody.

In the interim, Helms will remain in the custody of the state Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services for a mental health evaluation.

