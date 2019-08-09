August school supply, clothing drives help local students in need gear up for school

As local students prepare to start a new school year next month, donation drives for back-to-school supplies and clothing are in high gear.

The Salvation Army’s Apple Tree Back to School Assistance drive needs more donors. Of the estimated 600 individuals who signed up for assistance, about 200 to 300 still need donors, said Vicki Davis, social services program manager for the Salvation Army.

“We want to provide a happy first day of school for the kid so they feel they are prepared,” she said. “It helps their self-esteem and self-image, that they are not the kid that doesn’t have anything to bring.”

Donation tags are available at the Salvation Army office. Those interested in donating can pick up a tag to “adopt” a child and decide if they want to donate school supplies or clothing items. People can also donate without picking up a tag.

While the program accepts all school supplies, Davis encourages people to donate pencil cases, dry erase markers, hand sanitizer, sheet protectors, Kleenex, and backpacks, especially high school backpacks.

If you plan to donate school supplies or clothing and are a parent, consider bringing your child with you when you go shopping.

“I noticed a lot of the parents involved their children in choosing what’s right for the other child,” said Mary Beth Fager, co-chair of the Apple Tree program. “It’s not just seniors picking up something. A lot of times it’s kids picking up things for kids.”

Stuff the Trailer school supply drive, hosted by Williamsburg Police Department, aims to give every child of a Williamsburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority-owned home a backpack this year.

Williamsburg Police Department’s Stuff the Trailer school supply drive Saturday and Sunday aims to provide children who live in Williamsburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority-owned properties with backpacks stuffed full of supplies.

“We are looking to be able to provide every kid in every household in all of the Housing Authority properties with a bookbag this year,” Holiday said.

Holiday encourages people to donate anything they think a child or teen might need at school. That way, backpacks can be stuffed as close to a student’s grade as possible.

Leftover supplies will be split between Berkeley, James Blair and Matthew Whaley schools, where staff who are aware of students’ needs will distribute supplies.

“We have a duty to our community to help kids like this, so the importance of this is that they’re a part of our community as well,” she said.

WHRO Public Media also is holding its first school supply drive. Based in Norfolk and with an office on Richmond Road in Williamsburg, the organization will accept donations for local schools at both sites until Friday.

The goal behind the drive is to stock schools with additional supplies so that parents do not have to buy more, said Martha Razor, early childhood coordinator for WHRO.

“Many families may be working paycheck to paycheck and once they get the supplies they need, they may not be able to continue to give children or supply them with all that they need,” Razor said.

Want to help?

School supply drives

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: Williamsburg Police Department’s Stuff the Trailer drive. On Saturday the trailer will be at Walgreens, 1309 Richmond Road; on Sunday, it will be at CVS, 1600 Richmond Road. Call 220-2333 for more information.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday–Thursday until Aug. 16: WHRO Public Media’s School Supply Drive. Drop off supplies at 1408 Richmond Road. For more information and a list of needed items, visit whro.org/schoolsupplies or call 889-9400.

Clothing drives

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Smith Memorial Baptist Church’s Great Clothing Giveaway accepts gently used clothing donations at the Family Life Center behind main Smith Memorial building at 6515 Richmond Road. The Great Clothing Giveaway is Aug. 17 at the Family Life Center. For more information, visit smithmemorial.org or call 565-0476.

School supply and clothing drives

Now during regular hours Monday–Wednesday and Friday: Grove Christian Outreach’s Backpacks for Kids accepts donations for school supplies and elementary uniforms and middle school P.E. uniforms. Distribution of backpacks is Aug. 26-30. For more information, call 887-1100.

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday until Aug. 16: The Salvation Army’s Apple Tree Back to School drive accepts sign ups for donor tags to “adopt” a child to provide with school supplies or clothing items, but you do not need a tag to donate. For more information, call 229-6651.

