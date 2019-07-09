EQ Cafeteria opens on Richmond Road

Co-owners and husband and wife duo Everette and LaQuetta Younger aim to combine cafeteria-style service with home-cooked soul food at EQ Cafeteria, which opened on Richmond Road last Wednesday.

Although the restaurant just opened at the former site of Corey’s Country Kitchen, EQ got its start as a smaller cafe last year, Everette Younger said.

In October, the couple opened EQ Cafe in a small space inside the Flipping Flea indoor flea market in Toano, and he said the two decided to make a run at opening a full-scale restaurant based on the cafe’s success.

“We noticed that there was an empty space for a cafe, and it’s always been on my wife’s bucket list to have a cafe because she comes from a family of cooks, so as a husband, dream-builder and supporter, I said ‘Let’s look into it and give it a shot,’ ” Everette Younger said. “Things went so well that we were at a crossroads, and we decided that we would give a full-fledged restaurant-style business a chance.”

Customers can walk up to a food bar at the center of the dining room and choose one entree, two sides and a type of bread, he said. Entrees range from ribs to meatloaf, fried and baked chicken, fish and more.

“I know that people always depict soul food and they have different types of cuisines to go with it, but ours is truly home-cooked soul food,” he said.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled at EQ Cafeteria on Friday, which will include a ribbon cutting ceremony with local officials. The restaurant is at 1338 Richmond Road, and is open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is closed Sundays and Mondays.

For more information, call 757-707-7382 or email eqcafe757@yahoo.com.

Rodrigo Arriaza/Staff EQ Cafeteria owners Everette and LaQuetta Younger. EQ Cafeteria owners Everette and LaQuetta Younger. (Rodrigo Arriaza/Staff)

Celtic Fyre voted top theme park show

Celtic Fyre, Busch Gardens’ Irish dance show, was recently voted the country’s top theme park show in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers' Choice Award 2019.

The show was number one in the poll’s Best Amusement Park Entertainment category, according to a Busch Gardens news release, beating out other shows at parks including Seaworld Orlando, Epcot and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Award candidates were selected by a panel of experts, the release states.

Celtic Fyre is performed daily through the summer in the park’s Abbey Stone Theatre, and features authentic Irish choreography, storytelling, singing, music and dance.

“Winning this award for a second time is incredible,” Park President Kevin Lembke said in the release. “Celtic Fyre continues to be our most popular show and this award proves it.”

Busch Gardens Williamsburg also ranked in the top 10 in the Best Amusement Park category, the release states. For showtimes and more information about Celtic Fyre, visit buschgardens.com/williamsburg/shows.

FM 93.5 the Burg and WMBG AM 740 win broadcast awards

Local radio station FM 93.5 the Burg and WMBG AM 740 were recently honored at the Virginia Association of Broadcasters annual meeting for Small Market Radio.

The station won awards in six different categories, including first place awards in Best Feature Reporting, Outstanding Sports Feature Reporting, Best News Series and Best Human Interest Series. FM 93.5 The Burg also received Second Place for Best Public Service Community Event and Best Morning Show, a news release from the station states.

For more information, visit www.wmbgradio.com.

Colonial Pie Company

Colonial Pie Company closed on May 7, former owner Volkan Mukus confirmed. The restaurant opened in May 2018, he said.

“The business was good and sometimes not, but it just wasn’t the right time or the right place for us, I guess,” Mukus said.

His father, Mehmet Mukus, owns Jamestown Pie Company at 1804 Jamestown Road.

Rodrigo Arriaza, rarriaza@vagazette.com, 757-790-9313, @rodrigoarriaza0.