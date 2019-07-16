Brookdale retirement community changes name, adds new campus building

Local retirement community Brookdale Williamsburg has changed its name to Brookdale Chambrel Williamsburg, and will celebrate the grand opening of a new three-story assisted living and dementia care building at an open house Wednesday.

Brookdale Chambrel Williamsburg’s new name aims to reflect the retirement community’s history in Williamsburg, said executive director Donald Jones. The retirement community was originally called Chambrel at Williamsburg before it was purchased and re-branded by Brookdale, Jones explained.

“That name had an incredible reputation, and the community and a lot of folks really identify with the Chambrel (name) and they’ll still say Chambrel,” he said. “Although we’ve been Brookdale for a number of years, the Chambrel is something that they still identify with and very positively, so we decided to add it back onto our name.”

In addition to the name change, the senior living community recently finished construction on a three-story assisted living and dementia care building, offering 60 new apartments for its residents. The addition brings the total number of senior living apartments at Brookdale Chambrel to 338, Jones said.

The open house will be held from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday and will include a cocktail reception, live music, a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours of the new apartments.

Brookdale Chambrel Williamsburg is at 3800 Treyburn Drive. For more information, visit brookdale.com/en/communities/brookdale-chambrel-williamsburg.html or call 757 220-1839.

Kung Fu Tea opening in New Town

Kung Fu Tea will open its first Williamsburg location in New Town this fall, according to a Thalhimer news release.

The bubble tea shop will move into a 1,619-square-foot space at 4902 Courthouse St. — between Conte’s Bikes and the upcoming Brass Tap craft beer bar, also anticipated to open this fall.

Kung Fu Tea will offer custom tea-infused drinks with a focus on bubble tea, a Taiwanese drink that mixes tea with milk or fruits and chewy tapioca pearls, the release states. Toppings at Kung Fu Tea will include bubbles, popping bubbles, beans and jellies, and all drinks can be customized based on their topping, sugar and ice levels.

“Bubble tea has become popular in certain parts of the world and Kung Fu Tea is leading the charge in spreading the culture nationally,” Thalhimer broker Wick Smith said in the release. “We have watched the success of this excellent operator across Hampton Roads and are thrilled to have them select New Town for their newest location.”

But Kung Fu Tea won’t only serve drinks. Through a partnership with Taiwanese chain TTK Fried Chicken, the Williamsburg store also will offer fried chicken sandwiches, combos, platters and salads, according to the release.

Construction on the new store is expected to last about four months, pending permit approval.

Rodrigo Arriaza/Staff Secret Garden cafe will open in the Henry Street Shops at 110 S. Henry Street in late September or early October. Secret Garden cafe will open in the Henry Street Shops at 110 S. Henry Street in late September or early October. (Rodrigo Arriaza/Staff)

Secret Garden opening in Henry Street Shops

You’ll also be able to find bubble tea at Secret Garden, a cafe expected to open in the Henry Street Shops in Merchants Square in late September or early October.

The restaurant will be owned by DJ Park and Hyunmi Daek, according to their son Suyoung Park. The family is based in Yorktown, he said, but was interested in opening a business in Merchants Square to cater to the large number of tourists and student groups that frequent the area.

The cafe will move into a 1,750-square-foot storefront at 110 S. Henry St. and will offer drinks including bubble tea, fresh fruit juice and smoothies, as well as shaved ice, dessert waffles and breakfast sandwiches, he said. Secret Garden will be able to seat 84 customers, who will be able to choose between indoor and outdoor seating options.

“There’s going to be some tables outside as well, so people can just stop by, get some drinks and just chill, because it’s really hot in the summer,” Park said. “During fall and spring, college students might want to stop by and study there.”

Secret Garden is tentatively scheduled to be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m, with the possibility of changing its operating hours for Sundays.

Williamsburg leases

Area real estate agency Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has announced that Sotherly Hotels leased 8,500 square feet in Colonial Williamsburg at 306 S. Henry St. Dawn F. Griggs, SIOR and Drew Haynie handled the lease negotiations.

Rodrigo Arriaza, rarriaza@vagazette.com, 757-790-9313, @rodrigoarriaza0