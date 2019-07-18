Construction underway at Midtown Row food hall Bonanza Social Kitchen

As construction nears completion and its owners consider hiring staff, Bonanza Social Kitchen is preparing to open in the former Monticello Shopping Center later this year.

The food hall will open in an approximately 2,900-square-foot space between Fedex and Great Clips, another new store slated to open in Midtown Row this year. When it opens, customers will be able to find Asian-inspired street food and a variety of drinks spread across four separate counters and a full-service bar, co-owner Yeong Hong said.

Offerings at Bonanza Social Kitchen will range from Korean spicy fried chicken to ramen, poke and bibimbap, Hong said. Other counters at the food hall will offer gelato, breakfast sandwiches, coffee and tea, along with a craft beer bar.

Hong said that while she and her husband will own the majority of the food counters at Bonanza, they also hope to rent out some space to local food vendors.

Construction on the restaurant started around March, but its completion date has been pushed back due to some work delays, she said. Pending any future delays, Hong tentatively expects construction on the food hall to be finished around mid-August, and hopes to launch Bonanza with a soft opening next month as well.

Hong said she expects the soft opening to last up to two months, and plans to begin by just selling coffee and breakfast sandwiches.

“Then we’re going to slowly open the food as well in a few months, three or four months, and slowly put everything in it because it takes time,” she said. “We need time to start it and get ready as well.”

Hong said her family used to live in Williamsburg before the moved to northern Virginia, and they are excited to return to the area.

“We used to live here about nine years ago and we loved the city and we loved the people,” she said. “We used to live close to the winery and we wanted to come back for my daughter and son’s school.”

Along with a variety of retailers and restaurants, construction on four apartment buildings at Midtown Row also will begin this summer, project head Aras Holden said in an interview earlier this year. The commercial center is expected to be completed in 2021.

For more information about Midtown Row, visit midtownrowwilliamsburg.com.

York County recognized for improvements to digital system

York County has been named one of the top digital counties in the U.S. by the Center for Digital Government and the National Association of Counties, according to a recent county news release.

The survey conducted by the two agencies finds the best technology practices in counties around the county, according to a news release from the two groups. York County placed third in the category of counties with a population of 150,000 or less.

Recent improvements include the introduction of online security presentations for staff, locals and businesses, as well as collaborations with the county’s school division and mental health agency to update their financial software systems.

Lululemon coming to Merchants Square

Lululemon USA Inc has leased 2,442 square feet on Duke of Gloucester Street from the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation with an anticipated fall opening, according to a news release from area commercial real estate agency RJS & Associates, Inc.

At an Architectural Review Board meeting in May, the board approved a request to put up a building sign and black canopy for Lululemon, and the meeting minutes specify that retailer will move into 345 West Duke of Gloucester St. — the William and Mary Bookstore. In an interview earlier this year, Colonial Williamsburg Vice President of Real Estate Jeff Duncan confirmed that about a quarter of the first floor at the bookstore would be converted into retail space for an unannounced tenant. In total, he said, around 2,500 square feet would be walled off to accomodate a separate storefront.

RJS & Associates also reported other transactions in the Greater Williamsburg area, including:

» Dr. Peter Evans, DDS extended his lease for an additional three years for his 1,800-square-foot office suite at 103-B Bulifants Boulevard. Joe Singley represented the landlord in the transaction.

» RJS & Associates handled the sale of a 3-acre parcel at 3874 Strawberry Plains Road to a single-family home developer. Bobby Singley represented the seller in the transaction.

» Residential real estate firm Rob White Realty LLC leased an executive office at 502 Strawberry Plains Road. Joe Singley represented the landlord in the transaction.

» Greensprings Materials, LLC purchased 124 acres at 4805 Centerville Road. Bobby Singley represented the seller in the transaction.

