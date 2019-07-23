W&M campus coffee shop The Daily Grind to stay open, change management

The Daily Grind will stay open on the College of William and Mary’s campus, but with a change in management, university spokeswoman Suzanne Clavet confirmed.

The coffee shop and restaurant announced on its Facebook page Friday that it had closed its doors as an independently owned and operated cafe. To clarify, owner Eric Christenson said he opted to exit the contract that he had with William and Mary to operate the shop due to a loss in food revenue, but university representatives said the coffee shop will continue to operate out of the Lodge 2 building on the college’s campus under new management.

Clavet and William and Mary Assistant Vice President for Student Engagement & Leadership Drew Stelljes were unable to confirm who will step in to run the Daily Grind by print time on Tuesday due to pending lease negotiations.

Stelljes said the coffee shop is closed for renovations, but will re-open next month under the same name and with a similar menu. He said the Daily Grind closed for renovations shortly after the lease with Christenson was terminated on July 15.

“We’re doing some modest cosmetic updates, and that includes a refresher of paint and a new palette on the walls, so we’re excited about that, but we expect it will be open in time for students returning to school to start the fall semester,” he said.

Christenson, who took over the restaurant in January, said his decision to exit the restaurant was due to a loss in food revenues influenced by the presence of a nearby William and Mary Food Service-operated food truck that accepted pre-paid meal swipes from students. He said he saw a 45% reduction in his food revenue once the truck began accepting meal swipes.

“We ended up losing money, and that was just not a good business decision for us and fundamentally, it made a 45% reduction in our food revenues because we had a competitor out front selling similar food with no out-of-pocket (cost),” he said.

Ultimately, Christenson said that while he understands that accepting meal swipes is a good value proposition for students, it didn’t make sense for him to continue operating the business.

“I’m disappointed in the university’s decision, but I am fully supportive – you think about it from the university’s perspective, they want to give the best food service available to their students, and if their students are paying $2,500 a semester for food or $14 a meal, they want to give as many choices to their students as possible, and I don’t disagree with that,” he said.

The Daily Grind first opened on the college’s campus during the spring semester of 2000, he said. Christenson, who also owns the vegetarian and vegan-focused Lokal Cafe, Studio and Lounge on Prince George Street, said that while William and Mary owns the name “The Daily Grind at William and Mary,” he aims to bring back his vision for the business sometime in the future.

“It’s in the early stages, but the menu, everything that people got to know about food from The Grind, all of that (is intellectual property) I own, and so the Grind will eventually return in some shape or another,” Christenson said.

New Chamber and Tourism Alliance Directors

The Greater Williamsburg Chamber and Tourism Alliance has announced its new board of directors, according to a recent news release.

The local group officially appointed its new board on July 9, and now consists of members from the Greater Williamsburg Business Council, Williamsburg Tourism Council and the community at large.

Cheri Green, vice president and private banker at Old Point National Bank’s New Town office, will serve as Alliance Board Chair, stepping in for previous Board Chair Jeanne Zeidler. Second Street Bistro owner and Williamsburg Area Restaurant Association founding member Mickey Chohany will serve as the board’s vice-chair, the release states, and William and Mary Director of Economic Development and Business Innovation Julie Summs will serve as treasurer.

Business Council Executive Director Terry Banez, Campana Waltz Commercial Real Estate Associate Broker Ron Campana, Williamsburg Hotel and Motel Association President Neal Chalkley, Tourism Council CEO Victoria Cimino, Catherine Chaplain, Kyra Cook, Dustin DeVore and Williamsburg Vice-Mayor Doug Pons round out the board.

Rodrigo Arriaza, rarriaza@vagazette.com, 757-790-9313, @rodrigoarriaza0