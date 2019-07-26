Moody's Kitchen to offer prepared, family-style meals this fall

Moody’s Kitchen will serve up prepared high-end, family-style meals when it opens this fall.

Owner Neil Griggs, who also owns local American restaurant Cochon on 2nd, said he hopes to launch the new business in time for Thanksgiving. He said customers will be able to either come into the store and buy prepared meals to take them home and reheat, or have the meals delivered to their homes.

“Moody’s Kitchen will be a from-scratch production kitchen, so everything comes in as a raw product, and we will either smoke it, brine it, etc.,” he said. “If you want home delivery now, you may get Chinese (food) or pizza. We’ll be offering pizza as well, but we’re the only one doing full meals.”

As he explained, offerings at Moody’s will be made with premium, organic ingredients. The menu will include rotisserie chicken, artisan thin-crust pizzas, pastas, custom soups, crab cakes, ribs and wings. Moody’s Kitchen also will deliver milkshakes from Shoofly Dairy Bar along with wine and beer, he said.

Griggs said he began to see an appetite for the delivery service after diners at Cochon on 2nd started to ask about taking the restaurant’s food home with them.

“We don’t do to-go food here because one, the food doesn’t present well when it gets home, and two, we’re not set up for it,” Griggs said. “Now we’ll be able to do high-level, high-quality food presented to your home.”

When it launches, Moody’s Kitchen will only deliver to the Queen’s Lake and Kingsmill residential communities in York and James City counties, he said, but he hopes to expand the restaurant’s delivery range as demand in the area grows. He said customers will be able to order meals either online or over the phone, and will be given reheating instructions when the food arrives.

“We’ll knock on the door with your meal and we will bring it into your kitchen, open it up, show you how to reheat it, give you cooking instructions and then take your trash out on the way out,” he said.

The 2,000-square-foot Moody’s Kitchen storefront next to Shoofly Dairy Bar on Merrimac Trail will only offer a counter for customers to walk in and buy prepared meals to take home, rather than traditional restaurant-style seating, he said.

“People don’t want to grocery shop, I think they still want a finished product at home,” Griggs said. “If we can skip all of the in-betweens and have it delivered and they finish it in their oven, and that rotisserie chicken comes out of their oven nice and hot, bingo, it’s the best of two worlds.”

Moody’s Kitchen will be 7129 Merrimac Trail.

Business Council Fifteen Under 50 Award

The Greater Williamsburg Business Council is now accepting nominations for its inaugural Fifteen Under 50 award.

The award will honor 15 local civic and business leaders younger than 50 who have had success in their fields and strive to create a positive impact on the Greater Williamsburg area, according to a recent news release. The Business Council will accept nominations for the award until Aug. 7.

All nominees will be interviewed by a panel of judges who will then narrow the field to 15 winners, the release states. Honorees will be recognized at a Fifteen Under 50 awards reception, which is planned for Nov. 7.

For more information and to nominate a candidate, visit williamsburgcc.com/15-under-50.

Latisha’s House fundraiser

York County art store Buzz Picasso will host a silent auction fundraiser in August for Latisha’s House Foundation, a local nonprofit focused on helping victims of sex trafficking, store manager Julia Clark said.

Customers will be able to bid on custom works created by local artisans including home decor items, jewelry, garden art, wall art and furniture. The event will be from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 11. she said.

For more information, call 973-650-0212. Buzz Picasso is in the Victory Village shopping center at 6610-T Mooretown Road.

Rodrigo Arriaza, rarriaza@vagazette.com, 757-790-9313, @rodrigoarriaza0