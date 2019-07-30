Aromas to take over operations at W&M coffee shop The Daily Grind

Local coffee and bakery group Aromas will take over management at the College of William and Mary coffee shop the Daily Grind this fall.

According to a William and Mary news release, the campus coffee shop will reopen Aug. 23 under the new name “Aromas Daily Grind.” Michelle Sieling, who owns Aromas with her husband Steve, said her staff is still working on putting together a new menu for the Daily Grind, which will include some old favorites along with new items from Aromas.

“A lot of the feedback we’ve gotten is that they liked the fresh soup offerings that were there every day, the fresh sandwiches, so as we take that feedback in. We’re looking at building the menu to meet what folks have come to love about the Grind,” Sieling said.

She said Aromas was approached by William and Mary to take over operations at the campus coffee shop. Eric Christenson, who ran The Daily Grind since January, said he opted to exit the contract that he had with the college to operate the shop last month due to a loss in food revenue. The Daily Grind first opened as an independent coffee shop on the college’s campus during the spring semester 2000, he said.

“We’re looking at definitely keeping the traditions that are there at the Daily Grind, and it’s just an amazing coffee house that the students love on campus, so we’re looking at combining the two traditions of the Daily Grind with Aromas coffee and baked goods, but then still keeping the name The Daily Grind,” Sieling said.

The shop is closed temporarily for renovations, and will reopen with a fresh coat of paint and a renovated back patio seating area, Sieling said.

“We’re looking at getting new furniture and hopefully some little white lights out there, so in the evening, students can relax out there,” she said of the existing back patio area. “(We’re) just trying to use the existing space as best as possible.”

There are also plans to convert a side room in the building to a lounge area with couches where students can study or spend time with friends.

Students also will now be able to use their meal plan dining dollars in addition to W&M Express at Aromas Daily Grind. The W&M Express program allows students to load money on their ID cards for use at on- and off-campus restaurants and services. Sieling said her company’s management of the Daily Grind won’t affect operations at the other on-campus Aromas location at Swem Library.

"The Daily Grind has always been a place to build community, to engage in conversations that matter, to reflect and renew,” said Drew Stelljes, William and Mary assistant vice president for student affairs, student engagement and leadership, said in the release. “We'll continue that tradition while updating the space, which the Daily Grind truly deserves.”

Aromas Daily Grind will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays.

Williamsburg Landing wins award

Williamsburg Landing’s Health & Rehabilitation Center recently won the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living’s bronze Commitment to Quality award.

“We are pleased and honored to receive this national award,” Williamsburg Landing President and CEO Greg Storer said in the release. “As a proud recipient, we remain committed to offering the highest quality of care for our residents.”

The National Quality Award Program, established by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, honors members who demonstrate a continued dedication to improving care for seniors and people with disabilities, a Williamsburg Landing news release states. The distinction is valid through 2022.

“I applaud Williamsburg Landing for taking this important step toward quality improvement,” AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board of Overseers Chair Alana Wolfe said in the release. “I encourage them to continue on its path to achieving the highest of quality care.”

Williamsburg leases

Area real estate agency Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following recent lease transactions in Williamsburg:

» Kings Creek Plantation renewed its lease of 3,904 square feet in The Atrium Building at 263 McLaws Circle. Andy Dallas, CCIM, SIOR handled the lease negotiations.

» The Communication Company renewed its lease of 1,083 square feet at 203 Bulifants Blvd. Andy Dallas, CCIM, SIOR handled the lease negotiations.

Rodrigo Arriaza, rarriaza@vagazette.com, 757-790-9313, @rodrigoarriaza0