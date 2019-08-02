Riverside's Williamsburg hospital becomes first in Virginia to receive geriatric care accreditation

Riverside Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg recently received bronze-level geriatric emergency department accreditation, becoming the first institution in the state and one of just 75 across the country to earn the distinction.

The accreditation program recognizes emergency departments that provide high-level care for older patients, and was established by the American College of Emergency Physicians with support from the Gary and Mary West Health Institute and John A. Hartford Foundation, according to a Riverside news release.

The program includes three levels of accreditation, and provides specific criteria for emergency centers to target. As a bronze-level geriatric emergency department, Riverside Williamsburg provides interdisciplinary geriatric education and has geriatric-appropriate equipment and supplies readily available, the release states.

As Riverside Doctors’ Hospital emergency physician Dr. Todd Parker explained, his team saw the bronze-level accreditation as an achievable goal, but is now eager to climb up to the silver level.

“It was natural to work towards the accreditation right off the bat because my first thought was that it’s a way to recognize the great work that we were already doing, but there are a number of aspects of the accreditation that also objectively improve care that you provide,” he said. “It enabled us to recognize the areas that we were already doing well while at the same time, improve the areas that we could improve.”

Parker said qualities about the local hospital that set it apart include cooperation with local nursing homes, and assisted living and rehabilitation facilities, along with a quieter emergency room and more one-on-one time between nurses, physicians and their patients.

“Ultimately, I think it’s just a commitment by the health system to provide exceptional care to that patient population which tipped the scales,” Parker said. “The number one goal was to say that we’re already doing these things, we’re already providing exceptional care.”

For more information, visit: riversideonline.com/rdhw/.

Diane Cebula / Daily Press School supplies and clothing will be among the items that shoppers can purchase tax-free from Aug. 2-4. School supplies and clothing will be among the items that shoppers can purchase tax-free from Aug. 2-4. (Diane Cebula / Daily Press)

Sales tax-free weekend

Shoppers in Williamsburg can avoid paying the usual 7 percent sales tax in the region on clothes, school supplies and other items during the annual Virginia Tax-Free Holiday weekend, Aug. 2 to 4.

The “holiday” event began in 2015 after the General Assembly passed legislation combining three separate sales tax holidays, according to the Virginia Tax website, and exempts school supplies, hurricane preparedness items and Energy Star and WaterSense-rated appliances from state and local sales taxes.

From Friday to Sunday, consumers can buy qualifying clothing and footwear marked at $100 or less per item, and parents looking to get a jump on buying school supplies can avoid paying sales taxes on items priced at $20 or less.

Area shoppers also can purchase new or used hurricane preparedness items, including portable generators with a sales price of $1,000 or less per item, gas-powered chainsaws priced at $350 or less and chainsaw accessories and and all other labelled hurricane preparedness items that cost $60 or less per item.

Families can also buy qualifying new and used Energy Star and WaterSense appliances that are priced $2,500 or less.

For more information about the sales tax holiday weekend, visit: tax.virginia.gov/virginia-sales-tax-holiday.

Child Development Resources announces Superhero 5K sponsors

Local nonprofit group Child Development Resources has announced that it will partner with Branscome, Inc., and Sentara’s Medical Affairs Staff to support its annual SuperHero 5K Race.

“We are thrilled to work with Branscome, Sentara, and other community partners ... on this important annual fundraiser,” CDR Executive Director Paul Scott said in a news release. “We are grateful for their enthusiastic support which allows us to continue helping young children and families who need our help.”

For more information about the SuperHero 5K Race or to register, join a team or register as a virtual fundraiser, visit: 5k.cdr.org. The event will be held Aug. 10 at the vineyard at Jockey’s Neck, 2659 Jockey's Neck Trail.

