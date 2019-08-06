Local business accelerator Ignition to open co-working space next month

As it enters its third year in operation, local business incubator and nonprofit Ignition will launch a new co-working space for area startups next month.

Ignition Workspace will launch Sept. 7, according to a news release from the group, and will be located in the existing Ignition offices on the top floor of a Richmond Road office building. The space will be renovated to have meeting rooms, private offices and more, Ignition founder Lance Zaal said.

As Zaal explained, Ignition provides support, mentorship, networking and investment opportunities for local entrepreneurs. He said Ignition stands out from other local business incubator services because it’s privately operated and led by entrepreneurs who seek to help other local entrepreneurs.

Ignition Workspace will serve as a natural extension of the nonprofit’s mission by offering its members access to private offices, co-working space and a network of entrepreneurs and mentors, along with a group of investors that has raised nearly $1 million for Virginia startups and admission to Ignition’s yearly marquee event, Shark Tank Virginia.

“I think we can offer a really great co-working space, but we can also offer really great incubation services to help businesses succeed, and the fact that we’re led and consist of entrepreneurs, I think, really helps,” Zaal said.

Members will be able to choose between using open co-working spaces, semi-enclosed offices or private offices. Ignition Workspace will be led and managed by John Bundy, who has prior experience with co-working spaces, Zaal said. He said the office space is currently underutilized and is mainly used to hold occasional meetings.

“What the Ignition Workspace is going to do is allow people to use the nice space that we have,” he said. “We're going to be renovating that office and we’ll be replacing the flooring, adding individual private offices and giving it a facelift, and adding some options where people can rent and use the space and we’ll be holding events there on a regular basis.”

A grand opening celebration is also planned for September, Zaal said.

Ignition Workspace will be at 1006 Richmond Road, Suite 300. For more information and to apply to become an Ignition Workspace member, visit ignitioncenter.com. Ignition Workspace membership pricing starts at $200 per month, according to the release.

Muscular Dystrophy Association fundraising campaign at Jiffy Lube

Participating Jiffy Lube service centers across the country — including the company’s Williamsburg location on Second Street — will hold a fundraising campaign throughout August to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

All this month, Jiffy Lube customers who donate at least $3 to the Muscular Dystrophy Association through the car maintenance company’s Muscle Up campaign will receive a savings book with over $100 in savings from Jiffy Lube, Barnes and Noble, 24-Hour Fitness and other national retailers, according to a company news release.

Since 2012, the campaign has raised more than $6 million across the country, and Jiffy Lube aims to raise an additional $1 million for the Muscular Dystrophy Association this year, the release states.

Last year, funds raised through the Muscle Up campaign helped to send 300 children to the MDA Summer Camp, a yearly children’s camp that allows kids living with muscular dystrophy and related diseases to make friends and build important life skills at no cost.

“We’re thrilled to support the Jiffy Lube Muscle Up campaign for the seventh consecutive year as we strive to raise greater awareness for the fight against muscle disease,” Jiffy Lube representatives Bobby Barker and Scott Lynch said in the release.

The Williamsburg Jiffy Lube service center is at 317 2nd St. For more information about the campaign, visit mda.org/jiffy-lube.

Williamsburg Realty

Local real estate agency Williamsburg Realty has announced its highest performing staff members for July, with Vice President of Luxury Homes and Associate Broker Jay Ponton taking home the agency’s Top Sales Agent award for the month.

For more information, visit williamsburgrealtyofva.com.

Rodrigo Arriaza, rarriaza@vagazette.com, 757-790-9313, @rodrigoarriaza0