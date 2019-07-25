W&M Board of Visitors addresses diversity initiatives at annual retreat

At the Board of Visitors annual retreat on Thursday, members reflected on four years of successful diversity and inclusion initiatives at the College of William and Mary, but some members called for less talk and more action on recruiting more diverse faculty.

“One of the challenges is the needle never moves… If we can figure out a strategy and also figure out those best practices, I think we can really move the needle,” Board Member Barbara Johnson said. “But it’s easy to talk.”

Of the 702 full-time faculty at the college in 2018, 292 are women and 410 are men.

Twenty-seven full-time faculty members identify as African American, 20 identify as Hispanic or Latino, 41 instructional faculty identify as Asian and one identifies as American Indian or Alaska Native. Thirty-nine faculty members are listed as nonresident alien in the factbook kept by the school.

“Every higher education institution is dealing with these same issues — and it’s not just higher ed,” Diversity Chief Fanchon Glover said. “We all know … these issues aren’t going away. If anything, they’re probably evolving, changing and escalating in some cases, so there’s plenty of work.”

In the past four years, the school has: made diversity and inclusion advancements to its physical campus, such as renaming buildings and making gender-neutral bathrooms; incorporated diversity and inclusion into its curriculum; and has been recognized for its diversity efforts with awards such as INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine’s Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award in 2018.

Glover put together a list by school year of initiative achievements in six different areas, excluding diversity advancements in admissions and student demographics, something the school tracks closely, President Katherine Rowe said, and will address separately in the fall.

“It felt like this was a really good moment to take stock of what the last three or four years have looked like in diversity and inclusion work,” Rowe said.

Since former President Taylor Reveley created a task force on race in 2015, the school began to offer adaptive housing accommodations for students based on gender identity, religious needs or recovery from substance abuse. It also added a new graduation tradition, Donning of the Kente, to celebrate personal and academic achievements of students of color.

The school made 12 diverse hires as part of former Provost Michael Halleran’s Diversity and Faculty Hiring Initiative. It also hired a deputy chief diversity officer.

The college celebrated 100 years of co-education and 50 years since the first African American students studied on campus. It formed a LatinX Alumni constituency and added a Lavender Graduation to honor the achievements of LGBTQ students.

In 2017, the Board of Visitors wrote a formal letter of apology for slavery’s role in building the school.

The school has also started using a tool called NameCoach to help students and instructors with the proper and preferred pronunciation of names, created a trans locker of donated clothes and established Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Forces in different departments.

Last year, the college held an IGNITE Future Faculty Program to help the school build and establish relationships with underrepresented potential job candidates and got an institutional membership to the National Center for Faculty Development and Diversity, which provides professional development resources to faculty.

Most recently, the school hired Christopher Lee as its new human resources chief.

“Faculty recruitment is one of the areas we are continuing to work on … We have not focused as much as we should on some of the preparatory work like training search committees, making sure that we’re very intentional about talking about implicit bias,” Glover said. “You can’t yield diversity if you don’t have it in the pool. So why is it that people aren’t applying to jobs at William and Mary?”

Last December, the president and provost charged the deans of each schools’ diversity task force to look at climate surveys and internal systems, such as student and faculty recruitment, and to develop reports by the end of June.

“I think what needs to be added to the recruitment (is) ‘R’ and that’s retention. Once we get them here, how do we ensure that they feel like they belong in our community?” Faculty Representative Catherine Forestell said. “Another couple, I heard, just left in arts and sciences, and that to me is just heartbreaking.”

The board will get more organized feedback from the diversity and inclusion task forces in the fall, as well as insight from the external positioning study surveys that were released in June.

But most of them also agree an institution-wide external review of diversity would be of value.

“We need a data-driven approach to this. (When) we look at the year-after-year data of faculty from a gender perspective, I think we’ve achieved parity, we’re doing better. But from a racial composition perspective, we are not there yet,” Board Member Mirza Baig said.

“The easiest way for us to be self-reflective is to look at the data. It creates uncomfortable moments. But it allows us to say, let’s just focus on a set of issues we need to deal with.”

