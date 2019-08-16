Enjoy Brews and Food for a good cause

Billsburg Brewery and the Virginia Chefs Association will combine philanthropy with good eats at Food and Brews With Virginia Chefs.

Steve Perkins, executive chef at Waypoint Grill and president of the association, said in the past the group has held gala-style fundraisers, but they wanted to try something more casual this time.

“The idea is the chefs in your neighborhood … just hanging out, chilling out in the afternoon, having a few beers, grilling, connecting and making relationships in the neighborhood,” he said.

Perkins said 12 chefs from the association will prepare dishes to pair with Billsburg’s beers.

“We’re doing everything from fried oysters to merguez sausages to chickpea Moroccan carrot slaw, smoked beef briskets, Frogmore stew,” Perkins said.

This event will raise money for the association’s apprenticeships, culinary scholarships, local education and Williamsburg’s food pantries.

“If you have food insecurity, I mean why? I work in the restaurant business, I see how many leftovers there are at the end of a shift, we need to work on that and one of the things we can do is to give directly to the food pantries,” Perkins said.

Dave Baum, founder of Billsburg Brewery, said they agreed to have the event at the brewery because he wants his business to give back to the community directly.

“This (event) in hitting those three pillars of who is receiving the benefit of this charity made it seem like a no brainer for us,” Baum said. “Great food, great beer, all for the right causes.”

“It’s that simple,” Perkins said.

Want to go?

3-8 p.m. Sunday, Billsburg Brewery, 2054 Jamestown Road. Tickets $35 in advance, $40 at the door; tickets include food and beer flight pairings; purchase at vachefs.org/events.html.

Amelia Heymann, aheymann@vagazette.com, 757-298-5828, @HeymannAmelia.