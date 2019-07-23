Bruton names new girls basketball, volleyball coaches

There will be two familiar faces serving as new coaches in charge of the Bruton Panthers volleyball and girls basketball teams next year.

In an announcement Monday afternoon, Bruton athletic director Richard Onesty announced the coaching changes, and offered praise for both women.

Ciara Workman was named the volleyball head coach, having previously served as the JV volleyball head coach and varsity volleyball assistant coach at Bruton for the past two years. In addition, Workman is the Peninsula Region Director for the Virginia Special Olympics.

“Workman brings a passion for the girls and our program, and I’m very excited to see the program build off of recent successes,” Onesty said. “Building rapport and advancing our current skills will be her forte, as she has developed a strong JV program over the last two years. “

On a related note, Bruton’s former volleyball coach, Alexis Calloway, won’t be going far; she was named the head girls basketball coach, having served as the varsity assistant coach last year in addition to coaching the volleyball team.

A former Burton basketball player, Calloway played basketball at Randolph College for four years, where she currently ranks third all-time for blocked shots. Calloway said she was happy to return to the sport that’s always been her first love, and said while she’s sad to leave the volleyball team, she knows the team is in good hands with Workman.

“I played college basketball, so it’s a passion of mine that I’m happy to return to, there are some new girls coming in from the middle school level, a few rising talents still on the team, so there’s lots of potential to work with,” Calloway said.

“While it’s heartbreaking to leave the volleyball team and that group of girls, I know that they’ll still be in familiar and capable hands with Ciara taking over.”

Onesty had only praise for Calloway, and expressed high hopes for what she will bring to the girls basketball program.

“Calloway is a Bruton grad, has been a part of the Panther Family for a long time, and we’re excited to have her in the lead role,” Onesty said. “She knows the “Bruton way,” builds relationships based on passion, compassion and solid character, and she knows the direction we want to go and has the “tool box” to get us there.”

