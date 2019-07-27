Former students, community members come together to celebrate Bruton Heights School's legacy

Williamsburg community members gathered in the auditorium of Bruton Heights School to celebrate its alumni and the school's place in local African American history at a commemorative ceremony Saturday.

The event was coordinated by the Rev. H. Wade Trump, senior pastor at Jamestown Christian Fellowship Church and Ronald Ellis, pastor at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and a Bruton Heights alum.

Bruton Heights School, located on First Street, was an important community resource for African Americans in Williamsburg when it operated as a segregated school from 1940 to 1966, they said. The building is now used as Colonial Williamsburg’s administrative headquarters, but a museum area has been put in place on its first floor to recount the school’s history.

Ellis and Trump said the event was meant to memorialize the lasting impact that Bruton Heights School had on African Americans in Williamsburg, while also beginning a path toward unity and racial healing in the community.

The event was the first in a series that will culminate on Sept. 21 with a ceremony on Jamestown Island to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the first Africans to the area, they said.

“As we’re assembled here today at Bruton Heights School and we remember the first 20 Africans who stepped onto the shore 400 years ago, we use this as an opportunity for us to come together as a community and as a nation,” Ellis said. “The goal is that we’ll be a community and a nation of hope, and hope that as a community and as a nation, we’ll move forward knowing that we have more in common than we have in differences.”

Several Bruton Heights alums were in attendance at Saturday’s event. At times, the ceremony felt like a class reunion, with old friends hugging each other in the hallways and reminiscing about their time as students at the school.

Many said they fondly remember their teachers and the days they spent walking the school’s halls.

Rodrigo Arriaza/Staff Bruton Heights School alums Shirley and Lloyd Wallace. Bruton Heights School alums Shirley and Lloyd Wallace. (Rodrigo Arriaza/Staff)

Bobby Braxton graduated from Bruton Heights in 1956, and the former Williamsburg city councilman said that his time at the school helped to prepare him for a career as a civic and community leader.

“You have to remember, for black people then, this was one of the centers for activities and the second one was the church, and this really kept the togetherness going, that’s part of how people knew what was going on,” Braxton said. “This school means a lot to us, and we’re just trying to make sure that others see it that way.”

Bruton Heights alums Shirley and Lloyd Wallace echoed Braxton’s sentiments and said they were happy to be back in their old school.

“We’re back on the grounds where we spent 12 years, and it was a unique experience because the entire building was spread out so we went from class to class, and it’s the place where we got our beginning in education,” Shirley said.

Rodrigo Arriaza/Staff Colonial Williamsburg James Cameron portrayed John Rollison. Colonial Williamsburg James Cameron portrayed John Rollison. (Rodrigo Arriaza/Staff)

Colonial Williamsburg interpreter James Cameron also was part of the ceremony and portrayed John Rollison, a Black merchant who spent time at the Bray School, a school for African Americans that operated in Williamsburg between 1760 and 1774. He drew parallels between the Colonial-era school and Bruton Heights and said that through faith and unity, students at both schools used their education to stand against oppression.

“It is when we forget that we have power that we then feel hopeless, but you are free,” he said to applause from the crowd. “Today, when you leave this place, you can go anywhere you want, eat anywhere you want, talk to whoever you want and that, ladies and gentlemen, is the definition of freedom.”

