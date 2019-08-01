New 'multi-launch' roller coaster Pantheon to open at Busch Gardens next year

You can expect to feel the might of the Roman gods when Pantheon opens at Busch Gardens in spring 2020.

The new roller coaster will open in the park’s Festa Italia area, and will include four launch points that shoot riders forward and backward, two inversions and a 95-degree drop, according to a Busch Gardens news release announcing the new ride. Pantheon will have a maximum height of 180 feet.

If that wasn’t enough, Pantheon also will reach top speeds of 72.5 miles per hour, making it the fastest multi-launch roller coaster in North America. The entire ride is expected to last two minutes as it takes a maximum of 40 riders through 3,328 feet of track at rapid speeds.

Courtesy of Busch Gardens Williamsburg Busch Gardens announced the new ride at a reveal event Tuesday morning. Busch Gardens announced the new ride at a reveal event Tuesday morning. (Courtesy of Busch Gardens Williamsburg)

“Pantheon is going to be non-stop action for riders. We’ve designed it so that the experience is changing all the time and will keep riders wondering what’s next,” Busch Gardens Senior Director of Design and Engineering Larry Giles said in the release. “Multiple launches, speed changes, a sharp drop and backwards acceleration are just a few of Pantheon’s one-of-a kind traits.”

The ride was announced Tuesday morning, but Busch Gardens teased the announcement for weeks on its social media pages.

The planned 2020 opening will follow this year’s new ride, Finnegan’s Flyer, which opened in May in the park’s Ireland area. Cutback water coaster also opened this summer at Water Country USA, Busch Gardens’ sister park.

“Busch Gardens has a history of opening new attractions to thrill guests with exceptional experiences,” said Robert Ulrich, president of American Coaster Enthusiasts.