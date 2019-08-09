Busch Gardens and Water Country USA park president steps down

After a year and a half on the job, Kevin Lembke has left his position as park president for Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA.

Lembke’s last day leading the two amusement parks was July 31, Busch Gardens spokeswoman Cindy Sarko said. According to a past Virginia Gazette report, Lembke first assumed the role in February 2018, succeeding David Cromwell.

As a search for a replacement gets underway, Sarko said Water Country USA Vice President Jeff Thomas has stepped in as interim president for the two parks.

“Kevin Lembke has decided to pursue other career opportunities and no longer works for the Company,” Sarko said in a statement. “We wish him well in his new endeavors.”

Before serving as president of the two parks, Lembke was vice president of merchandise at Busch Gardens Williamsburg and vice president of culinary operations at Busch Gardens Tampa. He began his career with Busch Gardens parent company SeaWorld in 2000, the Gazette article states.

Highlights of Lembke’s tenure as park president included the opening of virtual reality ride Battle for Eire in Busch Gardens last year, as well as Finnegan’s Flyer and Cutback water coaster at Busch Gardens and Water Country earlier this summer.

Lembke also was a member of the Greater Williamsburg Chamber and Tourism Alliance’s Tourism Council since its formation, but won’t continue serving on that board, Council Chairman and York County supervisor Jeff Wassmer said Friday.

Lembke’s seat on the Tourism Council is reserved for a Busch Gardens representative. As interim president, Thomas could fill in for Lembke at future meetings, but no decisions have been made yet, he said.

“Once things get settled there we’ll reach out and they’ll name the person for us, but I assume that it’ll be the person stepping in for Kevin,” Wassmer said.

Wassmer said Lembke’s contributions during his time as a member of the Tourism Council included helping to guide the board in its search for an executive director.

“Kevin’s been a great addition and was extremely instrumental in helping to form the Tourism Council,” Wassmer said. “Anybody that represents Busch Gardens or Colonial Williamsburg or some of the big organizations on the Council obviously have a vested interested in promoting things that help their organization. Kevin really took a holistic look in looking for what was best for the community, and I just really valued his advice.”

