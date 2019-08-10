Classic cars shine at Shorty's Diner on Rte 143

More than 30 classic cars and other vehicles were on display July 24 in the parking lot of Shorty's Diner in York County. Owners, visitors and car enthusiasts roamed the lot, checking out the wheels, trunks, detailing and other features on the classic and newer makes and models. Check out The Virginia Gazette Facebook page for more photos, including a truck made to look like comedian Larry the Cable Guy's character in the "Cars," franchise, Tow Mater.