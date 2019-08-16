After credit card skimmer found at James City bank, police warn residents to check bank statements

An increasingly potent criminal trend has made its way to Williamsburg.

A device used to steal credit card information, called a skimmer, was found at the BayPort Credit Union in New Town on Aug. 10, according to James City County Police Department spokeswoman Stephanie Williams.

Skimmers are used to capture debit and credit card data and personal identification numbers, according to the FBI.

The devices often encase the normal card slot on ATMs, gas pumps and other machines. They are retrieved by scammers who then use the data to drain bank accounts and purchase or sell things on the Internet, according to the FBI.

In some instances, banks and their patrons have been bilked out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to an FBI news release.

Skimmers generally need to be physically retrieved to collect the data, so scammers will return to an ATM to collect their devices, according to the FBI.

That’s what happened at BayPort, according to Williams. Bank staff called police after a customer reported the ATM wouldn’t accept their debit card, according to the bank’s fraud and security supervisor Pearl King.

“We are continuing our investigation and conducting inspections on all our ATMs twice a day,” King said. No customers have reported to the bank that they have been impacted as of Friday afternoon.

The bank’s president and CEO Jim Mears said the bank had spread the inspections practice to all of its branches.

John Matarese shows the main reason for the switch to chip cards. ◂ Don't Waste Your Money with John Matarese. John Matarese shows why you could be wasting a lot of money. Do ... John Matarese shows the main reason for the switch to chip cards. ◂ Don't Waste Your Money with John Matarese. John Matarese shows why you could be wasting a lot of money. Do ... SEE MORE VIDEOS

Williams urged anyone who may have used the ATM before the skimmer was found to contact the bank and police.

FBI Norfolk spokeswoman Christina Pullen could not confirm or deny whether there was an investigation into the recent incidents, although Heilman said the 2017 case was transferred to the FBI.

Courtesy photo/FBI Norfolk/Christina Pullen This graphic from the FBI shows one of the primary methods of skimming credit and debit card information. This graphic from the FBI shows one of the primary methods of skimming credit and debit card information. (Courtesy photo/FBI Norfolk/Christina Pullen)

Protect yourself: what to look for

When you buy a new smartphone, you may buy a case for it. Skimmers are similar to phone cases; they often slip right over a credit or debit card slot on a machine.

A good way to check on the slot is to wiggle it, according to Williams. Many credit card skimmers are simply taped onto an ATM or gas pump.

“If you just gently wiggle it and it moves, that's a good sign it probably has a skimmer on it,” Williams said.

Another thing to look out for: Does any part of the ATM slot cover any of the lettering on the machine, such as a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation disclosure notice, Williams said.

Heilman and Williams both had a list of tips to protect yourself:

Look for pry marks, scratches or things out of the ordinary

Protect your PIN

Check your bank and credit card statements for fraudulent charges

Monitor and report all charges that seem out of the ordinary, sometimes scammers will check to see if an account works by withdrawing a small amount of money at first

Use ATMs or gas pumps in places with security cameras

Been affected?

If you are a BayPort customer and believe your information was compromised, call 1-800-928-8801.

If you think you’ve been the victim of a crime, contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 220-2331 or the James City County Police Department at 253-1800.

Steve Roberts Jr, srobertsjr@vagazette.com, 757-604-1329, @SPRobertsJr.