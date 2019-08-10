Cub Scout pack 414 remembers 9/11 heroes

Members of Cub Scout Pack 414 salute the American flag during its fifth annual Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony at the James City Bruton Volunteer Fire Department in Toano. The pack hosts the annual event to honor local first responders and to honor those who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. More than 200 people attended this year's event, including American Airlines pilot Chris Herion, who was flying over New York City the day of the attacks. Herron shared his story as the guest speaker at the remembrance event. The cub scouts built and maintain a Sept. 11 memorial garden at the fire department where the annual event is held.