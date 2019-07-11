Warhill student charged with bringing gun on school property sees case go to higher court

A Toano man charged with bringing a handgun to Warhill High School has seen his charges certified to the Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court.

Da’Quan Thomas Ky’Le Williams, 19, was charged with possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed weapon illegally, according to filings in the Williamsburg-James City County General District Court.

Williams appeared before Judge Colleen Killilea in the general district court Thursday at 3:13 p.m. with his attorney Christopher Voltin to waive his right to a preliminary hearing.

Williams did not speak during the hearing.

James City police were called to Warhill at 11:40 a.m. on May 17 after a student told administrators they saw a gun in Williams’s gym bag, according to a James City County news release. Williams was a student at the school at the time.

“Because staff and a school resource officer handled this matter quickly, most students were not aware of the incident and instruction continued without interruption,” Warhill High School Principal Jeffrey Carroll said in an emailed statement to parents that day.

Officers found the firearm with six rounds of ammunition in its magazine in Williams’ bag, while one loose round was found in his vehicle, according to the release. It remains unclear whether or not there was a round in the chamber of the pistol.

Police officers arrested Williams and transported him to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail where he was held initially without bond, the release said. Williams has since been released, according to online court records.

Williams was convicted of carrying a concealed weapon illegally in Newport News in January 2018, according to online court records.

The prior conviction bumps the charge of carrying a concealed weapon illegally from a misdemeanor to a felony for Williams, according to the Virginia Code.

If convicted, Williams faces as much as two years in jail and $5,000 in fines for both felony charges.

