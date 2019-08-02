At democracy forum, a conversation about relationship between executive, legislative branches

How do Americans get past the dysfunction of today’s political climate? People from both sides of the divide, between legislative and executive branches of government, agree it just might start with a handshake.

That’s because it is tougher to slip into political rancor when you think of your political opponent as a person, not a caricature conjured by social media trolls and partisanship, said Toi Hutchinson, a Democratic Illinois state senator and president of the National Conference of State Legislatures.

“What’s missing in our body politic is, if I know you, if I know how long it takes you to get to the capital and I know who just had a new baby and I know who just had new grandchildren … it’s very difficult for me to stand up and call you a liar and un-American when I disagree with you. Because I know you,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson was one member of a five-person panel featuring both current and former elected lawmakers and officials. The group tackled the question of how to grease the wheels of government, specifically in regards to the dealings of the legislative and executive branches, Wednesday at the College of William and Mary’s Kaplan Arena. Ann Compton, who covered the White House for ABC News and is a former president of the White House Correspondents Association, served as moderator.

The panel was part of the Forum on the Future of Representative Democracy, a three-day series of sessions that was a major part of the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution. The commemoration is a statewide recognition of several key events that took place in 1619 that had notable political and societal ramifications for what would become the United States, such as the first meeting of a representative legislature in English North America at Jamestown, as well as the arrival of the first enslaved Africans to Virginia.

Personal relationships alone aren’t enough to fix the system — lawmakers need to understand that compromise not only gets things done but builds trust between legislators on different sides of the aisle, said Eric Cantor, former Republican majority leader in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“It’s very tempting right now to assume the posture of a political entrepreneur where you’re in competition with the other side,” he said. “In this age of no compromise, by definition incremental progress is a compromise. I think you need that in order to start to build the trust and respect among colleagues in a legislative body.”

Cantor said a good working relationship with former Vice President Joe Biden during the Obama years on routine matters made more difficult times, such as debates over the debt ceiling, more bearable.

Ultimately, the country needs a president who will lead by example. A good relationship between the commander-in-chief and members of Congress, especially members of the opposing party, is key to getting anything done, said Karl Rove, deputy chief of staff to President George Bush.

“The president cannot get brought into this stuff. He has to rise above it and be the adult in the room,” Rove said.

Republican George Allen, a former governor and senator for Virginia, echoed those sentiments, adding that redistricting reform is a structural change that needs to happen to make government more productive.

Members of Congress should represent areas that are compact and contiguous. That’s because districts drawn for political advantage encourage lawmakers to worry about appealing to a more politically homogeneous body of voters. Concerns about primary challenges get in the way of results, he said.

A little financial incentive wouldn’t hurt, either. Members of Congress should have their paychecks attached to whether they can pass a budget, Allen said.

A shifting media landscape offers its own challenges. The fracturing of the media world into relatively few newspapers and newscasts consumed by most everyone into a universe of niche, partisan and conspiratorial sources fragment people’s understanding of the world, said Jim Hodges, former Democratic governor of South Carolina.

“We used to have a water-cooler conversation around what the three networks provided and what the local newspaper provided in terms of news,” Hodges said. “(Now) we have the ability to shut out things we don’t want to hear. And I think many more people are choosing avenues where their views are being reinforced rather than educated.”

While panelists agreed the internet and social media with their trolls, bots and curated realities pose a grave danger to a functional political system, they split on how to address it.

“Social media is corrosive. Social media brings us back to a point where we cocoon in our own sources of information,” Rove said. He advocated for a more proactive effort by intelligence services to disrupt efforts by foreign governments and other bad actors to attack American elections with misinformation.

While Cantor said there’s a market solution out there, Hutchinson suggested the government needs to update its laws to better respond to changes in technology.

But from personal relationship building among lawmakers to political reform, it will have to be a combined effort to repair the institution of representative government so it will work for everyone, Hutchinson said.

“It’s time for us to start protecting the institutions we have right now because they are all of ours,” he said.

