Dominion outage spreads as 4,200 customers without power in Williamsburg and York

The lights flickered out for thousands of Dominion Energy Virginia customers around 2:03 p.m. Monday.

Dominion has said about 3,064 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to the Dominion outage map. When the outage first began about 5,272 customers were without power.

The area affected by the outage is a broad swath of Williamsburg and James City County including most of Richmond Road in the city through the Jamestown Road corridor to Lake Powell and Monticello Avenue between Richmond Road and Rt. 199, according to the map.

In Yorktown, a tree fell on a power line and areas along Rt. 17 into Historic Yorktown lost electricity after 3 p.m. Power has since been restored to 1,860 customers, Harris said at 3:50 p.m.

While Dominion’s outage map said the Williamsburg outage was caused by a faulty circuit, company spokeswoman Bonita Harris said the company wasn’t sure what caused the outage as of 3:50 p.m.

Power is expected to be restored by 7 p.m.

The outages have spread across the area, as of 3:25 p.m., Dominion’s outage map reported there were five minor outages affecting less than 100 people total including the major one in Williamsburg.

Power is expected to be restored in York between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to the outage map.

Harris said crews are working to repair a damaged underground cable and failed switch in Williamsburg. The power company restored power to 686 customers by internally rerouting electricity.

Harris said the outage has nothing to do with the Surry-Skiffes Creek power lines over the James River, which are transmitting power. She said if the lines were involved with the outage even more residents on the peninsula would be affected.

The outage comes as Williamsburg endures sweltering heat index values as high as 113 degrees, according to the College of William and Mary’s Keck Environmental Lab.

In Williamsburg’s High Street shopping district, some businesses were without power including popular hamburger joint Five Guys.

Assistant Manager Olha Zakharuk said the restaurant was closed due to the outage and that staff put products that could spoil on ice until power is restored.

Zakharuk sent some of her staff home, but she said she expects the restaurant’s night shift to still come to work at 6 p.m., depending on how long the outage lasts.

William and Mary’s offices in New Town are without power, but the main campus still has power, according to the college’s spokeswoman Suzanne Clavet.

Power is out at local schools including Laurel Lane Elementary School and Berkeley Middle School.

James City County spokeswoman Renee Dallman said county facilities including the recreation center, human services center and public libraries remain open to the public if people need a place to beat the heat.

Staff writers Jack Jacobs, Sean CW Korsgaard, Rodrigo Arriaza and Madeline Monroe contributed reporting to this story.

Steve Roberts Jr, srobertsjr@vagazette.com, 757-604-1329, @SPRobertsJr.