Colonial Williamsburg to offer deals to homeschooling families in September

It’s a rite of passage of sorts for Virginia schoolchildren to make field trips to Colonial Williamsburg and Jamestown. For most of next month, CW will offer deals and discounts through their Fall Homeschool Days promotion so homeschooled children kids might have that same experience.

From Sept. 7-22, homeschooled students and their families will be able to participate in hands-on learning activities for educational and interactive lessons, with ticket prices up to 75 percent off.

There will also be special interactive educational programs during this period, such as a tour of young Thomas Jefferson’s life as a student in Williamsburg, learning about STEM in the 18th century through historic trades and buildings, and a showcase of Colonial Williamsburg’s rare breeds program.

Single-day and multi-day admission tickets granting access to Historic Area exhibition buildings, gardens, trades and the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg.

To receive the Homeschooler discount, tickets and hotel accommodations must be purchased in advance online. For more information, visit colonialwilliamsburg.com/homeschoolers. All sales are final.

