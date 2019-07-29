Local General Assembly members to attend Tuesday's Commemoration events

The Williamsburg area’s General Assembly representatives all will be in attendance Tuesday morning to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the first representative legislative assembly in Jamestown.

The morning-long slate of events will be attended by civic leaders from around the world, and will culminate in a special joint session of the General Assembly at Jamestown Settlement. With a list of speakers that includes state, national and international representatives, American Evolution announced Friday evening that President Donald Trump will deliver remarks at the ceremony.

Local Democratic representatives Sen. Monty Mason and Del. Mike Mullin both confirmed that they plan to be in attendance for the ceremony, along with Republican State Sen. Majority Leader Tommy Norment and Del. Brenda Pogge.

File Photo Del. Mike Mullin. Del. Mike Mullin. (File Photo)

Democratic House and Senate leaders announced they would not attend any programming including the president when news broke last week that Trump was invited to the ceremony

While Mason and Mullin said they understand their colleagues’ decision not to attend the proceedings, they felt a responsibility to attend as Jamestown representatives.

“I am particularly disappointed that the president has used such despicable rhetoric as we begin to remember the 400th anniversary of slavery in the United States,” Mullin said in an interview Saturday. “This is an important celebration for our community and I believe that it’s my duty as delegate from Jamestown to attend, but I respect the decision that of some of my colleagues have made to not be present.”

File Photo Sen. Monty Mason. Sen. Monty Mason. (File Photo)

Mason also said he also plans to attend the slate of events Tuesday, and will join Norment and House Speaker Kirk Cox in delivering remarks at an early morning ceremony at the Memorial Church on Jamestown Island.

Mason said he feels the commemoration will be an important moment in state and national history, but empathizes with decisions not to attend the commemoration ceremony considering President Trump’s recent comments against Democratic Congresswomen of color.

“You can certainly understand people’s misgivings about him being the person to commemorate this collection of events,” he said. “That being said, he is the president of the United States, and I respect and quite frankly, revere the office of the president of the United States, I just wish that Donald Trump did.”

File Photo State Sen. Majority Leader Tommy Norment. State Sen. Majority Leader Tommy Norment. (File Photo)

On the Republican side, Del. Brenda Pogge and Sen. Tommy Norment both confirmed they plan to attend the commemorative session.

“The participation of the president highlights the significance and importance of the commemoration for our community, our state, and our entire nation,” Norment wrote in a statement. “For two hours, representatives of all parties will come together to celebrate American democracy in its birthplace.”

File Photo Del. Brenda Pogge. Del. Brenda Pogge. (File Photo)

Pogge said she feels proud to have the president attend such a momentous event for both Virginia and the nation.

“This is a non-partisan event, and it’s something that all of us should take pride in and be eager to celebrate 400 years of government by the people that is still going on to this day,” she said.

Tuesday’s ceremony will be live-streamed on the General Assembly website at: virginiageneralassembly.gov. The commemorative joint session will take place from 10 a.m. to noon.

Rodrigo Arriaza, rarriaza@vagazette.com, 757-790-9313, @rodrigoarriaza0