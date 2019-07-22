Trailer fire in Grove leaves one injured

One person was injured in a trailer fire Sunday night in Grove.

Around 6:19 p.m., a resident of a trailer in Heritage Mobile Home Park called 911 to report a fire had broken out in their living room, according to a James City County news release.

The James City County Fire Department responded to the park and crews saw fire from the front door, the release said. The fire was under control at 6:59 p.m.

The single wide trailer suffered significant fire and smoke damage, and the resident of the home was injured, according to the release. The injured person was transported to the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond.

The York County Department of Fire and Life Safety and the Williamsburg Fire Department provided mutual aid, the release said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the release.

James City County Fire Department Chief Ryan Ashe did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Steve Roberts Jr, srobertsjr@vagazette.com, 757-604-1329, @SPRobertsJr.