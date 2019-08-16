James City County considers restrictions on combat ranges

In the wake of a controversial proposal to build a combat training facility just over the county line in New Kent, officials are exploring how they should be handled in James City.

County staff are in the process of developing a county code amendment proposal that will formally define such projects and specifically forbid tactical training facilities as a permitted use in residential and agricultural zoning districts. Staff are also looking into whether it would be appropriate to allow combat ranges as a special-use in areas zoned general industrial. As things stand now, combat ranges aren’t a permitted use in the county.

“The process would determine what, if any, changes to the code are recommended,” planning director Paul Holt said in an email. “(Combat ranges) also aren’t currently defined. By at least providing a definition, it would eliminate any ambiguity or need for an interpretation by inference or analogy.”

The effect of such an amendment, if approved, would be to formally define what a combat range is in the zoning ordinance. It would also potentially limit them to specific areas of the county subject to supervisors’ approval on a case-by-case basis.

Development that is allowed by special-use permit requires review by the Planning Commission as well as final approval by Board of Supervisors. Development that is permitted, also know as by-right, doesn’t require that scrutiny.

Any amendment proposals would have to appear before the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors in turn, with the latter the one to give final approve. Public hearing would be a component of both such meetings. There isn’t a timeline on when a proposal could appear before the Planning Commission, Holt said.

The county isn’t aware of any existing combat training facilities, and there haven’t been any inquiries by developers interested in building such a facility, Holt said.

Supervisors unanimously approved the initiating resolution to direct staff to look into the matter Tuesday. Supervisor Michael Hipple had requested the study.

Hipple’s request came as a response to the recent proposal by Curtis Security Consulting Inc. to build a tactical training facility in Barhamsville, an area of New Kent County near its border with James City County.

Area residents lashed out at the proposal, citing safety and property value concerns, and Curtis withdrew its request in July 2018. The facility was intended to provide tactical training to government agencies, law enforcement agencies and military units.

“This is just to close a gap in our regulations to make sure we’re not getting that type of facility,” Hipple said when he pitched the idea of staff creating an initiating resolution at a board meeting in July.

Increased development in the county has made Hipple, and his colleague Sue Sadler, nervous about how these facilities could affect public safety. Sadler represents the Stonehouse District, which shares a border with New Kent County.

“Even with all the land they have in New Kent County, for that to be an issue there, we have even less to consider,” Sadler said in July. “I recognize the fact that everyone who trains in those kinds of facilities needs to have them but it’s location, location, location.”

