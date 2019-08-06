Prohibited event at marina a factor in economic development staff shakeup

James City County shuffled the leadership of the economic development office in part due to issues stemming from the erroneous approval of a private camping event at James City County Marina.

County Administrator Scott Stevens appointed Christopher Johnson, formerly the county’s ombudsman, as interim economic development director. Amy Jordan, who had been the department director since March 2017, was demoted to an assistant director.

There were several factors that motivated Stevens’ decision, one he’s empowered to make without the Board of Supervisors input. One factor that caused a particular kerfuffle among county officials was the Economic Development Authority’s approval of a camping event held by Billsburg Brewery on land it leases from the authority at James City County Marina.

The county’s Park and Recreation Department had already determined the event couldn’t take place days earlier, a message that apparently didn’t reach authority members before they voted.

“I wanted to go in another direction. Billsburg was just one part of it,” Stevens said. He declined to elaborate further on what other factors contributed to his decision to make changes to the economic development office’s organizational chart.

“I thought Amy had a different skill set and would make a good assistant director,” he said.

Stevens liked Johnson for the job because of his background in planning, he said. While the switch up didn’t require supervisors’ approval, Stevens said he made the board aware of the change.

Shortly after the leadership change, Jordan left her position with the county. She’s now the vice president of business development and customer relationship management with the Hampton Roads Economic Development Alliance.

“I cannot speak to the county’s policy and timing of announcements,” Jordan said in an email. “As far as my opportunity with The Alliance ... that had been in the works sometime before the official announcement of my departure. It is an opportunity I couldn’t refuse that really fits with both my professional and personal goals of serving the greater Hampton Roads region.”

On March 19, Jordan brought before the Economic Development Authority — a council of appointed citizens — a request to approve a private special event at Billsburg Brewery, which rents its space at the James City County Marina from the EDA. The request was approved.

A Freedom of Information Act request revealed the EDA’s action to approve the event set off confusion within county staff and among EDA members. The event ultimately didn’t take place at the property.

“I heard today that the Planning Department only heard about the event by reading the Virginia Gazette, and that Parks and Recreation had already told the Billsburg Brewery representatives on Friday March 15th that the event could not be hosted on the brewery property, the very property you asked us to vote on,” EDA chairwoman Robin Bledsoe wrote in an email to Jordan March 21.

She continued: “I have come to understand that as a member of the EDA we are not viewed as assets or community leaders that can be of value to you and your staff, rather we are a voting body for the OED that controls money that you need.”

OED refers to the office of economic development, which is the department of the county made up of paid staff tasked with economic development.

Economic development staff told authority members at the March 19 meeting their approval wasn’t the final step in the process, and that parks and recreation and zoning departments would also need to sign off on the event.

Jordan replied to Bledsoe two days later, “I completely understand your concern and will follow up with additional information for you soon regarding last week’s events.”

Bledsoe said zoning issues prevented the event from taking place on the specific property in question.

“Those concerns unfortunately were not forwarded to our EDA members prior to us discussing the event. Once it was obvious that the event was not going to be hosted on EDA property, our EDA members never heard about the event again,” she wrote in an email to the Gazette.

Bledsoe was frustrated the event was brought before the EDA before it was “vetted.”

“Bottom line is, the event should not have been brought to our EDA until all concerns were vetted. It was incredibly frustrating to me that our EDA members were put in the position we were. We wasted time discussing a non-event,” she said.

On April 11, Stevens informed the Board of Supervisors in an email that he had made Johnson the interim economic development director, and that Jordan had assumed the role of an assistant director tasked with on-site development and industry expansion and recruitment.

The Hampton Roads Economic Development Alliance announced Jordan’s arrival as the organization’s first vice president of business development and customer relationship management May 28.

While Stevens felt the misfire regarding the camping event wasn’t a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it did create avoidable confusion and concern for EDA members and county staff.

The county didn’t make any public announcement regarding Johnson’s new job. Stevens, who has served as a top municipal executive in other localities, said he isn’t in the habit of announcing interim appointments of department heads.

“I want to announce when I have a permanent person,” he said.

James City County typically makes a public announcement when top-level staff positions are filled. It did so with the promotion of Sharon Day to finance director June 11. The county also announced the interim appointment of Bill Porter to the county administrator position in December 2017.

As for Johnson, Stevens said he’s been happy with having him in the role. The interim period is expected to last about half a year. So far, things are progressing well with Johnson at the helm of the department, Stevens said.

Stevens expects to make a decision on whether Johnson will be made the permanent economic director in either October or November. He doesn’t expect to refill the assistant director position Jordan briefly held. Johnson’s former role as ombudsman isn’t expected to be refilled either.

“I feel he’s doing a good job for us at this point,” Stevens said.

