HRSD puts James City water treatment plant on backburner

A fight over land acquisition has delayed plans by Hampton Roads Sanitation District to build a full-scale water treatment facility in James City County, kicking what would have been the first facility toward the back of the line.

As part of its Sustainable Water Initiative For Tomorrow project, HRSD intends to build five water treatment facilities at existing plants throughout the region in a bid to replenish the Potomac Aquifer, a massive aquifer that stretches across eastern Virginia and beyond.

James City County relies on groundwater for its water supply, and HRSD had planned to build its first full-scale facility at its plant near Carter’s Grove. Initial plans called for that facility to be completed by the end of 2023. Now, HRSD anticipates that facility will be operational in the early 2030s.

The delay comes as a result of an ongoing land dispute between HRSD and Carter’s Grove. The utility wants to acquire land in the Carter’s Grove Agricultural and Forestal District to create the space it says it needs for the plant expansion.

“Due to the property acquisition challenges, we have moved that SWIFT work to the end of our construction schedule, beginning sometime in the 2030 timeframe after we have resolved property issues,” HRSD spokeswoman Leila Rice said in an email.

An attorney working on behalf of the Carter’s Grove Agricultural and Forestal District didn’t respond to a request for comment.

In the SWIFT program, treated wastewater will be injected into the Potomac Aquifer. The aquifer, a major source of groundwater for the region, has been depleted through overuse by humans faster than it can naturally regenerate. If SWIFT were to be used to inject water into the aquifer, that water would essentially refill it. Currently, the plant in James City County treats wastewater to the point it’s considered safe to dispose of in the James River. The water treatment plant would treat the wastewater to a higher standard, and localities like James City County would withdraw it as part of its regular aquifer extraction.

Since the county’s anticipated timeline on when demand will start to outstrip current water withdrawal ability is measured in decades, it isn’t alarming that HRSD is looking elsewhere in the near future to kick off its program. The SWIFT program is also just one of a few options the county is considering.

“I think that we have been consistent in saying we’re reviewing and evaluating several options, SWIFT being one of them,” James City Service Authority general manager Doug Powell said. “It remains to be seen whether it affects our timeline.”

James City County negotiated a permit to allow withdrawal of up to 8.4 million gallons of water per day from groundwater through 2027 in 2017. The Department of Environmental Quality eventually will slash the county’s withdrawal to 3.8 million gallons.

Demand is anticipated to average 8.9 million gallons of water per day in 2050, with peak day demand expected to be 13.3 million gallons of water, according to JCSA documents. Currently, JCSA withdraws 5.4 million gallons of water per day.

In 2025, the Department of Environmental Quality will require James City County to lay out how it will address its water needs.

The SWIFT facility in James City County is expected to inject about 8 million gallons of water per day into the aquifer.

HRSD’s plant is surrounded by the conservation district, and it had initially sought to acquire 76 acres of the district for the water treatment facility. Carter’s Grove balked at the size of the request, noting HRSD expects to actually use about 7 acres for construction. HRSD officials say they need more than that to maintain buffers and operate the plant safety.

HRSD then agreed to decrease its request to 53 acres. However, the Board of Supervisors voted to deny that request in April, citing concerns about the size of the acquisition. The district consists mostly of woods and wetlands and doesn’t include the Carter’s Grove mansion. The HRSD plant predates the district’s creation in 2002. The district consists of about 316 acres.

A utility is permitted to acquire interests in an agricultural forestal district with the permission of the local governing body, which needs to find the request is necessary to provide services to the public in the most economical and practical way, among other considerations, according to Virginia Code.

If permission is denied, state code calls for a public hearing and a final vote by supervisors on the matter. HRSD pulled its request before that public hearing could be scheduled, Powell said.

HRSD’s Newport News facility is now first in line for a water treatment plant. HRSD expects to award the design-build contract for it next spring, with construction to start in the first half of 2021, Rice said.

Among the county’s other water options, the JCSA is still waiting on permission from the Army Corps of Engineers to allow construction of a water treatment plant on the lower Chickahominy River. Both the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and Virginia Marine Resource Commission provided approval of JCSA’s permit application in 2018, and the Corps’ approval is the last hurdle before the county is allowed to build such a facility County officials have said that securing approval won’t immediately lead to construction. Cranston’s Mill Pond could also be a water source for the county.

The county is also in ongoing talks with Newport News regarding renewal of a water purchasing agreement that the county paid $25 million for in 2008. There isn’t an anticipated date when those talks will end, Powell said.

