James City, VDOT consider long-term plans for accident-prone John Tyler Highway intersections

Realignment of Greensprings Road to connect directly to Centerville Road with either a four-way intersection with traffic signals or a roundabout looks like the best long-term solution to address safety concerns in that section of John Tyler Memorial Highway in James City County, according to state and local officials.

But a project of that scope is decidedly not a quick fix and there isn’t a timeline for when it might happen. It is also assured to be an expensive solution, though officials don’t have a specific cost estimate.

“You’re talking about a brand new road,” Rossie Carroll, Virginia Department of Transportation residency administrator, said of the intersection with lights. “There’s a lot of things that impact this to make this a very high cost.”

Tentatively, a preferred short-term solution to the problem intersections is preventing left turns at Centerville Road.

Carroll spoke at a public meeting held by James City County and VDOT officials to discuss the results of a recent study of John Tyler Highway’s intersections with Greensprings and Centerville roads. About 50 people attended the public meeting held at the county’s government center Thursday.

VDOT’s draft traffic safety improvement analysis came in the aftermath of a previous public meeting about the crash-prone stretch of road in January.

“This one gets a little trickier because we have some federal land thrown in, so you have to then also work with the National Park Service. There are a lot of stakeholders, so it’s taken a little bit longer than we had hoped to get back together,” Supervisor Ruth Larson said.

The report outlined eight potential ways to address safety issues there:

Left-turn lanes added to John Tyler Highway between Greensprings and Centerville roads.

Coordinated traffic signals at Greensprings and Centerville roads.

More stop signs on John Tyler Highway.

Realignment of Greensprings Road to create a four-way intersection with signals.

Realignment of Greensprings Road to create a roundabout.

Prohibit left turns from John Tyler Highway onto Centerville Road

Only allow right turns at Centerville Road and John Tyler Highway intersection (right-in, right-out restriction).

Close down Centerville Road from John Tyler Highway to Monticello Avenue.

Cost estimates have not been created for any of the proposals, though the report does note some options, such as the stop signs, are low cost while other things, such as road realignment, would be expensive.

“I don’t feel comfortable giving out actual dollar amounts until we figure out what we prefer,” Carroll said.

The report notes that Larson, county administration and emergency services met with VDOT to discuss the study’s proposed solution in a meeting June 17.

At that meeting, a consensus was reached to immediately begin an effort to install larger stop signs and other signage in the area. In terms of more involved fixes, a right-in, right-out restriction at Centerville Road was deemed the preferred short-term solution, while realignment of Greensprings Road to meet Centerville Road to create either a roundabout or intersection with signals was determined to be the best long-term solution.

The report didn’t note any specific timetable, nor did officials offer any during the public meeting.

The traffic analysis is the second of two recent studies done in the area, following a 2015 road safety assessment. The 2019 study found that total crashes had increased since the previous study. From 2016 to 2018, there were 26 crashes. From 2012 to 2014, there were 18 crashes, according to the report.

The report found 58% crashes occurred at the Centerville Road intersection, though almost two-thirds of the crashes involving injuries happened at Greensprings Road intersection. The report found that 11 of the crashes resulted in “possible injuries.” The report notes there’s a history of more severe crashes prior to the 2015 study, and therefore “the possibility for future serious crashes persists.”

A speed sample survey, taken Feb. 25-28, found average approach speeds in the area were at slightly above or slightly below the posted limit of 45 miles per hour. When looking at the 85th percentile speed, the highest speed was about 51 miles per hour on westbound John Tyler Highway. The report concluded those speeds are “consistent with expectations for a 45 mph (zone)” and suggested there isn’t a speeding problem in the area.

“We found very few speed-related crashes. Most of it was driver error,” Carroll said.

Crashes in the area tend to involve vehicles turning left onto Centerville Road.

A solution to the intersections is complicated by the lay of land. The U.S. Park Service owns property directly north of John Tyler Highway and on either side of Centerville Road. State and local officials have previously noted the Park Service doesn’t seem inclined to give up land for road improvement projects on John Tyler Highway.

Proposed solutions that may require right-of-way acquisition focus on land to the south of John Tyler Highway, which is mostly owned by the county, according to the report.

Once VDOT and the county determine a project funding source, a study by a consultant will determine the finer details of road realignment and restrictions.

