Effort underway to collect unwanted recycling carts in James City County

There are about 1,900 unwanted recycling carts scattered throughout James City County, and officials aim to collect them over the next three weeks.

James City County is transitioning to a fee-based curbside recycling program in response to the demands of market forces, as China, historically a major importer of American recyclables, has banned imports and American companies seek new buyers.

Tidewater Fibre Corp., a company contracted by Virginia Peninsulas Public Service Authority to collect curbside recycling in James City County, Williamsburg, York County and Poquoson, has successfully delivered carts to the 25,500 county households that had been enrolled in curbside recycling prior to the changes.

At this time, about 4,000 households have elected to opt-out of the upcoming fee-based program. There are about 1,900 carts still waiting to be collected, and the county is working on removing all unwanted carts over the next three weeks, county environmental sustainability coordinator Dawn Oleksy said.

“We’re trying our hardest to pick up those carts that are unwanted,” she said.

Part of the delay stems from the fact that the unwanted carts are scattered throughout the county, so officials are trying to figure out the most efficient way to collect them. Officials chose to deliver all the carts to households that recycled and then remove any unwanted carts to simplify the logistics of the program’s rollout, Oleksy said.

County residents who have opted out and have unwanted recycling carts should leave the empty carts within sight of the road. The carts don’t have to be on the curb to be collected.

While some residents have called the county with concerns about their homeowners associations and residential management companies, Oleksy said many of those groups are aware of the situation and are cooperating with the county.

As county officials developed the fee-based program during the 2020 fiscal year budget cycle, they had hoped the majority of folks who recycled would continue to do so. That roughly 21,000 households appear to be sticking with curbside recycling is a positive sign, she said.

“It’s a great number and we’re hoping there aren’t too many more who choose to opt out,” Oleksy said, adding that some residents have informed the county they intend to opt out once the free curbside collection ends Sept. 30.

Convenience centers, where residents can dispose of recycling for free, have seen increased use, though specific figures aren’t available.

Curbside recycling is still a free service in James City County. That’s because the county allocated about $500,000 to recycling, and those funds will carry the program until Sept. 30. The fee-based program begins Oct. 1. Bills for continued service are expected to be mailed around Aug. 15, and payment is due Sept. 16. Households that don’t pay the bill will have their carts collected. Billing will take place on a quarterly basis.

Once unwanted carts are removed, the county will turn its attention to exchanging the current carts for different sized carts as requested by residents. Tentatively, that will happen in August, according to a county news release.

All recycling collection dates are unchanged from the schedule in use under County Waste, the former curbside recycling contractor. Some households have received incorrect calendars, according to the release.

In previous years, James City County absorbed the cost of recycling in its annual budgets. County officials decided not to continue that trend amid the increased costs associated with changes.

Hence the $7-per-month fee for the service, which the Board of Supervisors approved in May. In in the FY2020 budget, which was also approved in May and went into effect July 1, the county earmarked $1.8 million to provide curbside recycling. Just about $500,000 of that total is covered by county funds, the rest will be generated by the fee. The county share is roughly the same as it cost to provide curbside recycling without user fees in the FY2019 budget.

Recycling questions

» If you still have an old County Waste recycling cart, call County Waste at 757-229-2627 to arrange pick up.

» If you still don’t have a new Tidewater Fibre Corp. recycling cart, call the county at 757-253-6700 to arrange drop off.

» To opt out of curbside recycling call 757-253-6700.

» For more information, visit jamescitycountyva.gov/recycle.

Jack Jacobs, 757-298-6007, jojacobs@vagazette.com, @jajacobs_