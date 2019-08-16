County completes field replacement at Warhill Sports Complex

James City County has replaced seven synthetic turf fields at Warhill Sports Complex with new fields.

The original fields have reached the end of their useful lives after around 11 years of football, soccer, lacrosse and field hockey games. The county’s fields are on a 10-year replacement cycle, so it was high time for replacement. The county budgeted $3.1 million for the project in its fiscal year 2019 budget. The project ultimately cost $2.9 million.

“You want to continue to make sure the fields stay safe,” parks and recreation director John Carnifax said.

The project covered 600,000 square feet of field with artificial turf in six months. The county recycled more than 3 million pounds of infill, shaving $145,000 off the final cost. The county also had 9,000 square feet of wildflowers planted on the slopes leading to Wanner Stadium to increase the pollinator population and reduce erosion, according to a county news release announcing the project’s completion Aug. 9.

FieldTurf, an athletic turf supplier, installed the new fields, which are made of the turf products FieldTurf Classic HD or FieldTurf Classic HD Coolplay. FieldTurf installed six of the seven original fields using a product called Duraspine in July 2007. The seventh field, located at Wanner Stadium was originally installed by another company.

FieldTurf has made headlines in recent years due to lawsuits claiming the Duraspine material is defective and deteriorates too quickly. Though other customers have voiced complaints, James City County officials have said Warhill Sports Complex’s fields never had any such issues.

FieldTurf sued Mattex Leisure Industries and its successor TenCate in March 2011, alleging it was knowingly sold a less durable fiber than the turf product agreed to after a supply contract was signed in 2005. In that lawsuit, FieldTurf said it had built more than 100 fields with Duraspine, and had spent $4 million on repairs and replacements. The lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount in 2014.

Noting the good experience James City County has had so far with FieldTurf, there weren’t any concerns about hiring the company for the replacement project, Carnifax said.

“We didn’t have any issue with FieldTurf,” he said, noting the county has a 10-year warranty on the fields.

In addition to staying on budget, the project also was built on the expected timeline, with work starting in November and ending in March. The fields are in use seven days a week for 10 months of the year. The complex holds about 30 tournaments per year.

