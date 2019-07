Rob Ostermaier / Daily Press

A large tent has been erected at the Jamestown Settlement Monday July 29, 2019 as preparations are set to celebrate to 400th anniversary of the first General Assembly session at Jamestown in 1619.

A large tent has been erected at the Jamestown Settlement Monday July 29, 2019 as preparations are set to celebrate to 400th anniversary of the first General Assembly session at Jamestown in 1619. (Rob Ostermaier / Daily Press)