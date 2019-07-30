Descendant of original burgess said memorial was well done

J. Shane Newcombe, the Governor-General of the American Descendants of the House of Burgesses, one of the First Families of Virginia organizations attending the Jamestown anniversary, said the Tuesday morning ceremony at Historic Jamestowne was a touching one.

"The entire event has been very well done, and very inclusive to all of the histories of Virginia that began here,” Newcombe said.

"I'm personally quite proud of how we're still dedicated to learning more about that period of our history, and I truly think our ancestors would be quite proud of how far we've come in the past 400 years, from a fort in a swamp to the greatest republic on earth.”

Steve Roberts Jr/Staff The small American flags on the front of the president's armored limousine could be heard from 200 feet away as his motorcade roared through the intersection of Route 199 and Quarterpath Road. The small American flags on the front of the president's armored limousine could be heard from 200 feet away as his motorcade roared through the intersection of Route 199 and Quarterpath Road. (Steve Roberts Jr/Staff)

Traffic stops for presidential motorcade

As President Trump’s motorcade neared Williamsburg, police began to close highways including Route 199 near Kingsmill and parts of the Colonial Parkway.

The motorcade featured dozens of law enforcement officers on motorcycles and in SUVs, ambulances and the president’s own transportation, an armored Cadillac limousine known as “the beast.”

Traffic was halted for about half an hour as the motorcade sped through the area on its way to the commemoration ceremony.

Overflow of reporters work in conference room

Early Tuesday morning, a conference room in Jamestown Settlement buzzed with energy and movement as it turned into a base of operations for local and state media. At least 20 reporters sat at their laptops or around a large projection screen showing a live broadcast of the day’s events.

In addition to the Virginia Gazette, reporters from the Daily Press, Richmond Times-Dispatch and The Washington Post were on hand. As the morning progressed, some opted to leave the press room and instead went into the large tent where President Donald Trump and others gave remarks.

Madeline Monroe Air Force One arrived at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport. Air Force One arrived at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport. (Madeline Monroe)

Crowd waits for the big landing

Out on the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport tarmac, MAGA hat-wearing kids stood alongside guests of President Donald Trump to see him land in Air Force One.

The plane landed at 10:15 a.m. and Trump stepped onto the tarmac at 10:30 a.m, surrounded by Secret Service agents. He made no remarks, but headed to his car to deliver his speech at the 400th Commemoration of Jamestown’s first General Assembly.

Madeline Monroe Friends and family of on-ground staff, military servicement and U.S.S.S watch U.S. President Donald Trump's arrival. Friends and family of on-ground staff, military servicement and U.S.S.S watch U.S. President Donald Trump's arrival. (Madeline Monroe)

The friends and family holding pen included friends and family members of military servicemen, airport staffers, Secret Service and others who assisted the on-ground efforts, according to Lea Thoele, press representative for the executive office of the president.

In the afternoon, some drivers stopped on Bland Boulevard to look at and take photos of Air Force One. A family lingered in a nearby parking garage at the airport to watch Air Force One's departure at 12:56 p.m. At 1:04 p.m., the remnants of the motorcade — police officers on motorcycles — wrapped up their duties and left the airport.