Virginia leaders reflect on Jamestown's evolving lessons and legacy

In a reconstruction of the church at Historic Jamestowne where the first representative assembly in English North America met beginning July 30, 1619, state and local leaders as well as descendants of those who participated 400 years ago gathered for a commemoration ceremony early Tuesday morning. They spoke about Jamestown’s legacy and the lessons we still can learn from it.

Gathering before a small group of officials and some of the descendants of those first families, several speakers used the anniversary to highlight some of the changing ways we look at Jamestown’s role in American history, be it the beginnings of slavery, or expanding how we view at the role of women.

Elizabeth Kostelny, CEO of Preservation Virginia, spoke about how one of the biggest changes in how we look at Jamestown today is acknowledging the role women have played, not only in its foundation but in its preservation.

“Nowhere is that more clear than looking around where we are now, in this church, whose foundations were discovered by Mary Jeffery Galt, who would play a crucial role in not only reconstructing the church but in many other Jamestown discoveries,” Kostelny said. “It was a woman who dug up those first cobblestones, the very bedrock of our democracy, something I find sobering and inspiring.”

Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, talked about the impact growing up in the Historic Triangle had upon him, and how part of honoring that history involves not repeating its mistakes.

“Between the James and York rivers, you will find the birthplace of our nation, whose legacy can still be felt here, and not just because you may bump into someone at the grocery in a tricorner hat or a hoopskirt,” Norment said. “We honor history here, and we must preserve our past, but we also have a duty to learn from it.”

Norment highlighted the fact that only a few weeks after Jamestown residents formed the first representative government in the Americas, the first slaves were brought to these same shores.

“Jamestown was the site of some truly incredible things, such as the birth of our republican tradition, but also some terrible things, such as the emergence of slavery, and every evil that came with it,” Norment said. “We owe it to ourselves to understand our past, especially from our mistakes, so that we can learn from them.”

That desire to strike a balance with Jamestown’s legacy also was the core of a speech from Gov. Ralph Northam,

“Jamestown was the birthplace of American self-governance, but it was also the birthplace of slavery, and the story of Virginia was rooted in the simultaneous pursuit of liberty and enslavement,” Northam said. “We can honor our past while also admitting that history can be complex, and any true commemoration of the founding of our democracy requires us to examined how we have lived up to our ideals or failed to do so.”

Northam went on to close his speech by directing some criticism toward President Trump ahead of his visit to Jamestown later in the morning.

“Here in Virginia, we try to live up to those American ideals: we know our diversity is our strength, and we welcome immigrants, refugees and all those who, like those who stood on this spot 400 years ago, come to Virginia in search of a better life,” Northam said.

“Our doors are open and our lights are on, no matter who you love, no matter who you are, or no matter where you come from, you are welcome in Virginia, and there is no ideal more American than that.”

