Jamestown's Envirothon team plants deep roots with students

It’s perfectly fitting that a school organization focused on environmental research and projects would plant deep roots with its participants at Jamestown High School over two decades.

Envirothon is an environmental science competition sponsored by the National Conservation Foundation that involves high school students from around the world. Teams work on physical projects, conduct research and then must be able to not only present their work, but to defend it under scrutiny from a group of judges that includes scientists. The Envirothon team at Jamestown isn’t just good. Last year they were the third-best team on the planet.

Of course, for a lot of team members, it’s grown into a family of sorts.

“There’s really nothing like it. You get to get your hands dirty, tackle research and do something that takes teamwork as much as fieldwork — it’s great to see something scientific like this applied outside of the classroom,” said team member Anna Song.

“One week you could be speaking with a local alpaca farmer learning about livestock practices, the next drawing up blueprints for solar windmills.”

Taking equal parts scientific knowledge, hands-on creativity and basic rhetoric and argument, what has become a 20-year tradition at the school began as science teacher Charles Dubay’s attempt to start a club at then newly-opened Jamestown. Dubay, who taught various high school science courses in Williamsburg-James City County from 1969 until he retired in 2011, still coaches the Jamestown Envirothon team that he helped start back in 1997.

“That first year, we actually scored the lowest score in the event’s history ... but we stuck with it,” Dubay said. “Last year, we came in third in the world, and we’re regularly one of the best teams in the country.”

This year, following the first-place victory at the Area III regional competition in Deltaville on April 10, the Envirothon Team from Jamestown took overall first place in the 2019 Dominion Envirothon State competition held on May 19-20 at The University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg.

On Friday, the team left for Raleigh, North Carolina to represent Virginia at the national competition, to be held there Sunday through Friday. Despite the national branding, there will be competing teams from as far away as Canada and China.

This year, the team tackled the issue of "Agriculture and the Environment: Knowledge and Technology to Feed the World" and were challenged to present a science-based plan to include economic, environmental and sustainable production on a farm in Essex County.

“That’s one of the unique things about the team, it makes you apply your skills and science in unexpected ways and think of solutions for some massive problems,” team member Lisa Small said.

“You can’t do these kinds of things in the classroom, not just fieldwork like measuring trees or feeling soil between your fingers, but speaking to farmers, learning about the human impact, and judging cost-benefit analysis — it makes you look at science in entirely new ways,” Small said.

Three members of the team who graduated from Jamestown in June — Anna Song, Audrey Root and Rachel Smith — all have plans to study environmental science at the college level. Others, such as rising senior Joseph Kang, start looking at their futures differently after Envirothon.

“I am planning on eventually doing something computer science-related for my career, and I was fascinated to see how many applications there are for things like AI or advanced computers in agriculture,” Kang said. “It had never occurred to me before that green technology really is as much about the tech side of things as the green side, which is something I may never have considered when I started with Envirothon.”

As a lifelong educator, it’s a point of pride for Dubay that almost every student involved takes away a long-term passion for science and the environment with them by graduation. More than that though, it's watching them mature often shy freshmen mature over the years into adults unafraid to argue their point and a knack for out-of-the-box thinking.

“I remember one girl, May Chen, who during a competition when the challenge was to figure out what kind of tree to plant in a given area, and during her research, she found an EPA regulation that forbids planting anything in such a location, something the event organizers hadn’t even thought of,” Dubay said.

“I’ll never forget watching her cite environmental regulatory law to a panel of college professors, eventually winning the event, and I had to ask myself where the introverted freshman who’d originally walked in had gone.”

“I just got a letter from her, she graduated from Princeton this year, so many of these kids go on to do great things,” Dubay said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s projects, passions or people, when we make something in Envirothon, we build it to last.”

Last year, Coach Amanda Mullane, left, Joanna Stathopoulos, Anna Song, Rachel Smith, Lisa Small, Audrey Root and Coach Rebecca Elton helped Jamestown High School's Envirothon team place third at nationals.

