Jamestown Settlement offers visitors lessons on democracy, tenacity this weekend

Learn about early colonial politics and the persistence of Jamestown women this weekend at Jamestown Settlement.

Democracy Weekend is July 27-28 and the celebration marks an end to Jamestown’s month-long Origins of American Democracy and leads into Tuesday’s 400th commemorative anniversary of the first gathering of the legislative General Assembly on July 30, 1619.

“[Democracy Weekend] is another way that we can tell the story of the founding of America and this is an important milestone,” said Tracy Perkins, spokesperson for the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation.

From musket training to Powhatan politics, Democracy Weekend offers a variety of hands-on demonstrations for guests to participate in or observe.

The demonstrations are meant to be as interactive as possible. “Defend the Colony” teaches recruits how to load and fire a musket and rank in file to help them understand the foundations of military discipline. Demonstrations on colonial and Powhatan politics are offered at the Governor’s House and the Werowance’s Yehakin, respectively.

Democracy Weekend’s signature program, Rule of Law, functions as an introduction to the early years of government, according to Homer Lanier, interpretative services site manager. In 20 minutes, guests can learn 12 years’ worth of history from 1607 to 1619 at Jamestown’s recreated church.

“By the time guests come to the conclusion of that program, they understand how the former government had to change in Jamestown from its beginnings in 1607, how things morphed with the changing circumstances within the colony, and how martial law had to be left behind and [why] they had to return to a more English form of government here in Virginia,” Lanier said.

Visitors can find relief from the heat and continue their learning experience by visiting some of the settlement’s indoor exhibits.

On loan from the U.K. National Archives is the commemorative exhibit, “The Proceedings of the First General Assembly,” which features the minutes from the General Assembly’s first meeting on July 30, 1619 when 22 burgesses made up the assembly.

“If you look at it, it’s the seeds of our democratic system that we have today in America, that we enjoy,” said Bly Straub, curator. “This is where it is sort of beginning.”

“TENACITY: Women in Jamestown and Early Virginia,” explores and highlights the lives of early Jamestown women’s lives, rights and struggles. Some women featured in the exhibit include 14-year-old maidservant Anne Laydon and the first documented African woman to arrive in America, Angelo.

While the exhibit opened Nov. 10, Curator of Special Exhibits Katherine Gruber said it compliments Democracy Weekend because of how integral women’s stories are to the evolution of democracy in America.

“Without women of early Virginia and early America as a whole, we would not have the evolution [of the United States] that we have,” she said. “We would not be where we are today without the influence, without the legacies of these women that again started way back before 1607.”

Back outdoors, guests can stop by Jamestown Settlement’s 1607 replica fleet, the Susan Constant, the Discovery and the Godspeed. While the ships’ sailors don’t let visitors sail with them on the ships, they may ask them to pitch in setting sails, unloading cargo and more. The ships are docked all weekend long.

Democracy Weekend and other exhibits help guests reset their memories, recall what they might have learned in grade school and encourage them to seek out additional learning opportunities on Jamestown, Lanier said.

“There were a lot of struggles, there were a lot of ups and downs, a lot of twists and turns, but the seeds of democracy as we know it today, the seeds of representative government were planted at Jamestown at a little church and a little fort on the little river named for their King, James,” he said.

Want to go?

Jamestown Settlement is at 2110 Jamestown Road and is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Single-day tickets cost $17.50 for adults, $8.25 for youths 6-12, and free for children under 6.

Admission is free for residents of James City and York counties and Williamsburg with proof of residency. College of William and Mary students also have free admission. Parking is free. For additional information on pricing, packages and event or demonstration hours, call 888-593-4682 toll-free, 253-4838 or visit historyisfun.org.