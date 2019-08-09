Virginia Capital Trail bridge reopens after emergency repairs

Weeks ahead of schedule, a bridge closed for emergency repairs on the Virginia Capital Trail reopened Thursday.

A mile-long stretch of the trail including the wooden bridge was closed on July 23 for emergency repairs including the installation of an additional support pile, rehabilitation of the bridge’s deck and railing, and minor repairs on the embankment near the bridge, according to a James City County news release.

Workers with the Virginia Department of Transportation started the repairs Aug. 5 and ended Aug. 8, two weeks sooner than anticipated, the release said.

The multi-use trail is 52 miles long and connects Jamestown, Williamsburg and Richmond, according to the release.

