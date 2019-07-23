In wake of Jolly Pond Road closing, some area residents want it reopened

A scenic, rural road in the western part of James City County has become a sticking point between county officials and area residents.

County officials recently closed a quarter-mile stretch of Jolly Pond Road at Gordon Creek, citing safety concerns. Residents in that area cried foul, saying that not only was the closure a major inconvenience for them, it also has negative economic and quality-of-life effects, too.

But while county officials and area residents both seem interested in finding a solution that includes the road being reopened, the way forward in that effort is unclear.

James City County staff aren’t keen on paying for the repairs needed for the dam the road sits on because it’s private property. And while a representative of a group that wants the road reopened says the group is “working with” the property owner to reopen it the road, he wasn’t forthcoming about what that means.

James City County closed a section of Jolly Pond Road May 23, citing safety concerns for those traveling the road it had maintained since about 2012. Previously, the Virginia Department of Transportation maintained the road.

So why can’t the county address those safety concerns? It’s a little more complicated than filling a pothole.

While the county is responsible for maintaining the roadway and bridge structures on the road, the section of road in question is built on top of a privately owned dam. During a regular inspection of the dam in July 2018, a large hole, formed as gravel and dirt washed away, was discovered under the roadway. There was potential for a vehicle to fall through the unsupported roadway, and the county closed the potentially dangerous lane in response. Continued vehicle traffic further degraded the roadway and dam.

In fall 2018, the county met with the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation to discuss the roadway. State officials informed county officials that before any maintenance work on the dam itself could be done, the owner would need to get an operation and maintenance permit from the agency.

Without any further short-term fixes at the county’s disposal, the Board of Supervisors and staff discussed the issue in late May, and the decision to close the road was made soon afterward.

“Having the road closed significantly lowers our liability,” County Administrator Scott Stevens said.

While a formal abandonment process was in the works, with the Board of Supervisors scheduled to consider a decision to kick off that process June 11, public backlash put abandonment on the back burner.

If abandoned, the county would relinquish its responsibility for the road’s surface and give it to the dam’s owner to do with as the owner wishes. Stevens said he expected the board to consider starting the abandonment process at its meeting Aug. 13.

County staff agreed to hold off on abandonment in June at the behest of a group of county residents who wanted to work with the dam’s owner to find a more agreeable way forward, Stevens said.

Besides a meeting with those residents on June 5, county staff has adopted a hands-off approach to brainstorming a solution to the dam’s problems. If invited to talks, the county would be willing to chime in, Stevens said.

“We’re certainly willing for staff to be part of that. But we’d have to know the costs first,” Stevens said, adding that there hasn’t been a meeting of all three parties — area residents, the dam’s owner and the county — on the subject.

Stevens was reluctant to pay for anything outside the scope of the county’s existing responsibilities. And a repair project for the dam is really the only permanent solution to the safety problems.

“I don’t think it’s our role to fix private dams,” he said. “We are concerned about the impact (to residents), but it’s not a simple thing to fix.”

Since fiscal year 2014, the county has spent $98,000 on maintenance and inspections of the road, Stevens said.

A 2008 report by the Timmons Group, which is an engineering consulting firm, estimated the cost to rebuild the dam at $2.6 million, said Mark Killgore, a dam safety regional engineer from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. Though that estimate would need to be updated to account for inflation and the project’s scope, it suggests it will not be cheap to address the dam’s problems.

“Should engineers decide with DCR concurrence the dam does not need to be rebuilt, there may be a repair approach that would be less expensive than reconstruction,” Killgore said in an email. “On May 23, 2019, DCR formally wrote to the owner requesting the dam be brought under a conditional certificate, be inspected and proceed with the necessary studies and design to address the dam safety issues and apply for an Alteration Permit.”

David Allen, one of a handful of area residents working to get the road reopened, said he felt there was wide support to reopen the road. He said his group was working with the dam’s owner to get things back on track.

“We’re working with him,” Allen said. He declined to elaborate, and generally referred further questions to a Letter to the Editor his group had published in The Virginia Gazette July 3.

The letter stated the road closure added miles to the commutes and errands of people living near the road, and also cuts off a travel route when a car crash or downed power line blocks the road. A cluster of homes bookend either side of the closed road.

The letter also argues the road closure presents “financial hardship for local businesses and agriculture” as well as “an end to the public and economic benefits of ecotourism,” particularly in regard to the nearby Sweethaven Lavender Farm.

According to the letter, residents met with county officials in June and formed a “consensus around the concept that the county, the residents and the landowner should try to work together to find a mutually acceptable outcome.”

The letter argues the road closure affects parents of students at Hornsby Middle and Blayton Elementary schools, area residents and farmers, first responders and tourists.

The dam’s owner couldn’t be reached for comment.

“I’d like to see it open back up but I don’t know if it will,” Supervisor Michael Hipple said. The closed road is in his district, and he’s met with concerned residents about the issue.

Hipple wanted a fuller picture of the scope of the repair work and associated costs before he would consider whether he would support using county funds for such a project.

“It’s going to take a while to figure this out,” Hipple said.

