Iron Lady: Keli Hamman splits time between parenthood and powerlifting

Keli Hamman has three major points of pride: her two teenage sons and her status as Virginia’s reigning powerlifting champion.

Hamman recently returned from competing in the US Powerlifting National Championships in Las Vegas, where she came in third and just a hair short of breaking a trio of world records.

The road that took Hamman to Las Vegas was an unusual one: it started in January 2015, after she dislocated her shoulder, extensively damaging it.

“My doctor told me that I needed to get muscle in my shoulders to hold the joint in place, and prior to this, I was overweight, not athletic at all, so I sought help from a trainer at the R.F. Wilkinson Family YMCA to teach me how to use the weight machines,” said Hamman.

“I saw women there doing squats, and I desperately wanted to do them. It took me three years to even get the range of motion to even just hold a bar with no weights on my back. I worked incredibly hard to get my shoulder healthy, but once I could hold that bar on my back, there was no stopping me.”

It was during this time that she met her eventual powerlifting coach, Sean Kissell, who encouraged her to enter her first competition last October, the United States Powerlifting Association's Virginia State Championship.

“There I was, 40-years-old, I had started training in powerlifting less than a year prior, and I was competing in my first competition, and it’s the state championship,” said Hamman. “I not only won the championship but set four state records in my age and weight class: one in squat, one in bench press, one in deadlift and one for the total amount lifted.”

Since then, Hamman has gone on to set four more state records for a total of eight. Her performance in the state championship, specifically her total amount lifted at 727.5 lbs., also qualified her for the USPA National Powerlifting Championship in Las Vegas earlier this month. She was the only woman from Virginia to qualify.

Though qualified for nationals, getting there was another challenge — her husband John Hamman had been out of work for five months before finding another job, and the family had only begun to catch up on bills. The family came through to help her get there, as they set up a GoFundMe, and then promoted it and reached out for donations, ultimately raising almost $2,000.

“Watching her make this transformation over the past few years has been incredible, we’re all so proud and just wanted to support her however we could,” John Hamman said. “This is all pretty amazing feat for someone who only started this under two years ago.”

Hamman placed third overall, and missed breaking the back squat world record of 303.5 lb by not getting low enough by just 1/2 inch. Hamman said competing for the title against the best female powerlifters in the country was her most exciting challenge yet.

“As a newcomer in this sport, I was in direct competition with a female athlete who was being coached by an all-time world record champion for five consecutive years, a celebrity in this sport and I’m competing against his protégé,” said Hammon. “It is truly an honor to be competing with this level of athletes in my sport when I just started competing a year ago, and to be competing neck and neck on each lift was quite an unforgettable experience.”

Hammon already has her eyes on her next goals: a meet in mid-August in Newport News, competing in the Virginia state championship again in October, and qualifying for next year’s nationals. She also has made it a personal goal to break the women’s world powerlifting records for both the 400 lbs. deadlift and an overall record total lifted of 800 lbs.

She has words of encouragement for others: that numbers, be it age or the weights at the gym, are just numbers, and they’re only limits until you push past them.

“As a 41-year old woman who started this journey two years ago, I love to encourage everyone to know that it’s never too late to try something new,” said Hammon. “You will never know what you excel in until you give it a try.”

Contributed Photo: Keli Hamman

