Prosecutors drop sole charge in abuse case against Toano woman

Prosecutors in the Williamsburg-James City County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court dropped a criminal charge against the principal of Mt. Vernon Elementary School in York County.

Kristin Renee Bolam, 38 of Toano, was charged with one count of assault and battery of a family member after one of her children told a doctor Bolam hurt him, according to court documents.

Bolam appeared Friday morning with her attorney Christopher Voltin before Judge Ronald E. Bensten.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Cathy Black told Bensten she would decline to prosecute the case. Without objection from Voltin, Bensten cleared the case from the court docket in a hearing that lasted less than a minute.

Voltin declined to comment.

Bolam was criminally charged on June 12 and was served two days later, according to court documents.

The charges were brought after one of Bolam’s sons told a doctor at the M.D. Express medical clinic in Williamsburg that Bolam injured the boy, the filings said.

The doctor noted minor injuries including scratches and bruises, according to the court documents.

The child told police Bolam had hit him and pinned his head against a window in the family minivan, the filings said.

The child’s brother confirmed the account and said such events were frequent, according to the court documents.

Black did not give a reason for her decision not to prosecute the case.

York County School Division spokeswoman Katherine Goff said in June that Bolam told the administration she was the subject of personal legal proceedings and the division followed its policy of placing Bolam on paid administrative leave.

Typically, Goff said, employees placed on administrative leave continue to receive their pay. Bolam’s annual salary as principal of Mt. Vernon Elementary School is $88,397.

It remains unclear when Bolam would return to work for the school division.

