Lafayette, Bruton earn commendation from VA Board of Education for continuous improvement

Lafayette High School and Bruton High School were both among 183 schools across Virginia recognized by the state Board of Education for continuous improvement under the board’s new exemplary performance school recognition program.

Lafayette and Burton both earned the Board of Education’s Continuous Improvement Award which, according to state Board of Education President Daniel A. Gecker was introduced this year to match recently revised accreditation standards and commends school’s efforts to meet them.

“The awards recognize schools that are exceeding state accreditation standards and schools that are making continuous improvement in improving outcomes for students and in narrowing achievement gaps,” Gecker said. “The awards are given to help school divisions focus resources where they are most needed to ensure that all children are receiving a high-quality education.”

To earn the Board of Education Continuous Achievement Award, a school must earn a state accreditation rating of accredited or accredited with conditions and meet at least one of the following benchmarks for improved performance on accreditation-related school quality indicators:

A cumulative 10-point increase over three years in the combined rates for reading and mathematics and in the pass rate for science, with improvement each year on each indicator.

A cumulative 10-point increase over three years in the combined rates for reading and mathematics for two or more student groups, with improvement each year for each group on both indicators.

A cumulative 15 percent decrease in the chronic absenteeism rate over three years, with a decrease each year.

For schools with a graduating class, a cumulative four-point increase in the Graduation and Completion Index over three years, with an increase each year, and a cumulative 15 percent decrease in the dropout rate, with a decrease each year.

Dr. James Lane, Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction, who oversaw the creation of Virginia’s new accreditation system, commended the schools on being recognized for their efforts to better match the new state education standards.

“I congratulate the principals, teachers, support staff and students of all of these schools for the academic successes and hard work these awards represent,” Lane said. “I am especially pleased to see schools that went unrecognized under the previous awards program receive the recognition they deserve for consistent gains in academic achievement and successful efforts to reduce absenteeism and dropout rates.”

