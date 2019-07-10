Last Word on water lines, July 10

Wasted money

Just got yet another Dominion Power ad for commercial water line connection insurance. I'm many miles from public water. Surely, some of my electric bills go toward providing this absolutely idiotic advertising.

Change of seasons

It’s July 3 and we wanted to attend the Summer Breeze concert. The only problem is the temperature is close to 100 degrees. It should not be called Summer Breeze as there is no breeze, and it would be much better to have a Fall Breeze, where there is a little bit of a nip in the air. Fall would be more comfortable and it would be better attended. Is there anyone in charge who can make a rational and commonsense decision? We are not the only ones. We used to go with a group of six couples, and none go now.

Fourth of July

It’s a real shame that this year’s Fourth of July celebration in Washington is a narcissistic, self-indulgence by a president who probably never has read the Declaration of Independence, let alone understands the sacrifices that our forefathers made in order to get our independence. We don’t need that kind of self-serving fluff.

Good morning, America! Happy Fourth of July! The reason I am calling is in response to the people that are complaining about the parade they’re going to have today in Washington, D.C., to honor our service people. They’re wondering how much it’s going to cost the taxpayers. Well, to be honest with you, I really don’t know and I really don’t care.

The military display of equipment with fly overs as part of the celebration in D.C. was incredible. An opportunity for the American taxpayer to see what their billions in defense spending translates into in terms of training, equipment and weapon systems. Since less than 1% of American citizens have served in the military, these demonstrations are a much-needed reminder that we have young men and women serving our country and protecting our freedoms all over the world.

I just got through looking at President Donald Trump trying to be the big man on the scene. And he probably could have won me over if he said something about John McCain, who spent many years as a POW. I’m a Vietnam veteran. I spent 18 months in Vietnam. I got two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. This man doesn’t have a clue, and if he wanted to make a statement today, he could have honored John McCain for what he went through in a POW camp. I was a military policeman. We had POW camps, but we treated our prisoners with respect and we followed the Geneva Convention. Why are people letting this man, who had bone spurs -- whose daddy paid a doctor to say he had them — why can’t these people see this man as a phony? Thank you. I had to get this off my chest.

Colonial Williamsburg

I know there will always be those who complain about price hikes. I, for one, am not against the Colonial Williamsburg Good Neighbor pass increase. In fact, I have spoken to others who feel the same way. I have enjoyed so much of the Colonial capitol and events; my Good Neighbor pass is invaluable to me. Thanks to CW for all the years of being a real good neighbor all around. I will continue to renew and enjoy.

Road worries

Once again, the closing of Jolly Pond Road at the dam is back in the news. I can understand the frustration from residents who can no longer cross this road at the dam. There is another solution that should be considered, and that is to build an elevated bridge-roadway approximately a foot and a half above the old roadway. It would consist of concrete piers or columns supporting long concrete girders and topped with a roadway. It would be similar to what is done on interstate but on a much smaller and lighter scale. Remove the trees and try to straighten up the road as much as possible. Obviously, the Virginia Department of Transportation and the county will be greatly involved in the design/engineering permit and have to pay for it. But the outcome would eliminate trying to patch or repair the existing roadway. Trying to fix or repair the existing road is useless. This elevated road would take the weight off the dam, and future overflow from heavy rain from the pond would simply flow under this elevated roadway.

OK, bicyclists, you want all the rights and privileges of the highway in this great land? I think it’s time for the legislators to pass a law that if you ride your little bicycle after dark, you must have reflectors and lights. Thank you.

Looking for …

Thank you for posting the lovely recommendation for Heart's Ease Landscape & Garden Design. Unfortunately, the phone number was wrong; the correct number is 757-566-9088. Thank you!

Would you please reprint the item with address and phone number of the local group that needs clean, used prescription bottles? Thanks.

Bicycle tire found on the floor of the garage next to the Chamber of Commerce. Call 757-621-3425. This bicycle tire obviously fell off of a bike on the car that was parked in the garage when they drove away without realizing it had fallen off.

Does anyone know where I can get some bricks of any kind that aren’t being used — red brick, brown brick — it doesn’t make any difference. If so, call me at 804-931-3276. Call me and I’ll come and get them. Thank you.

In response to the person looking for an antique dealer: I buy antiques and will come to your house. Please call 775-8893.

To the person requesting help with their projects: Several church members and I asked Jeff if he would help us get our projects completed. He happily replied, "of course." His number 603-0612.

Does anyone know someone or a lawn service that mulches leaves with a mulching mower in the fall rather than bagging or vacuuming them? Please respond to the Last Word.

W&M athletics

College of William and Mary athletics need to be fixed. The annual investment of $30 million by the university is essentially a jobs program that supports 617 student athletes and 135 coaches in 23 varsity sports. The individual cost per student is almost $2,000 in student fees. The new athletic director brings a reality check to the university and the community. The notion that emphasizing winning is a bad thing ignores the harsh realities. Winning puts people in the seats at games, attracts elite coaches and athletes, attracts a TV audience and the revenue it generates. The most significant reason that winning is critical: It allows the university to collect thousands in students’ fees without protest or rebellion each year and keeps the alumni engaged.