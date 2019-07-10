Last Word on water lines, July 10

Wasted money
Just got yet another Dominion Power ad for commercial water line connection insurance. I'm many miles from public water. Surely, some of my electric bills go toward providing this absolutely idiotic advertising.
Change of seasons
It’s July 3 and we wanted to attend the Summer Breeze concert. The only problem is the temperature is close to 100 degrees. It should not be called Summer Breeze as there is no breeze, and it would be much better to have a Fall Breeze, where there is a little bit of a nip in the air. Fall would be more comfortable and it would be better attended. Is there anyone in charge who can make a rational and commonsense decision? We are not the only ones. We used to go with a group of six couples, and none go now.
Fourth of July
It’s a real shame that this year’s Fourth of July celebration in Washington is a narcissistic, self-indulgence by a president who probably never has read the Declaration of Independence, let alone understands the sacrifices that our forefathers made in order to get our independence. We don’t need that kind of self-serving fluff.
Good morning, America! Happy Fourth of July! The reason I am calling is in response to the people that are complaining about the parade they’re going to have today in Washington, D.C., to honor our service people. They’re wondering how much it’s going to cost the taxpayers. Well, to be honest with you, I really don’t know and I really don’t care.
The military display of equipment with fly overs as part of the celebration in D.C. was incredible. An opportunity for the American taxpayer to see what their billions in defense spending translates into in terms of training, equipment and weapon systems. Since less than 1% of American citizens have served in the military, these demonstrations are a much-needed reminder that we have young men and women serving our country and protecting our freedoms all over the world.
I just got through looking at President Donald Trump trying to be the big man on the scene. And he probably could have won me over if he said something about John McCain, who spent many years as a POW. I’m a Vietnam veteran. I spent 18 months in Vietnam. I got two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. This man doesn’t have a clue, and if he wanted to make a statement today, he could have honored John McCain for what he went through in a POW camp. I was a military policeman. We had POW camps, but we treated our prisoners with respect and we followed the Geneva Convention. Why are people letting this man, who had bone spurs -- whose daddy paid a doctor to say he had them — why can’t these people see this man as a phony? Thank you. I had to get this off my chest.
Colonial Williamsburg
I know there will always be those who complain about price hikes. I, for one, am not against the Colonial Williamsburg Good Neighbor pass increase. In fact, I have spoken to others who feel the same way. I have enjoyed so much of the Colonial capitol and events; my Good Neighbor pass is invaluable to me. Thanks to CW for all the years of being a real good neighbor all around. I will continue to renew and enjoy.
Road worries
Once again, the closing of Jolly Pond Road at the dam is back in the news. I can understand the frustration from residents who can no longer cross this road at the dam. There is another solution that should be considered, and that is to build an elevated bridge-roadway approximately a foot and a half above the old roadway. It would consist of concrete piers or columns supporting long concrete girders and topped with a roadway. It would be similar to what is done on interstate but on a much smaller and lighter scale. Remove the trees and try to straighten up the road as much as possible. Obviously, the Virginia Department of Transportation and the county will be greatly involved in the design/engineering permit and have to pay for it. But the outcome would eliminate trying to patch or repair the existing roadway. Trying to fix or repair the existing road is useless. This elevated road would take the weight off the dam, and future overflow from heavy rain from the pond would simply flow under this elevated roadway.
OK, bicyclists, you want all the rights and privileges of the highway in this great land? I think it’s time for the legislators to pass a law that if you ride your little bicycle after dark, you must have reflectors and lights. Thank you.
Looking for …
Thank you for posting the lovely recommendation for Heart's Ease Landscape & Garden Design. Unfortunately, the phone number was wrong; the correct number is 757-566-9088. Thank you!
Would you please reprint the item with address and phone number of the local group that needs clean, used prescription bottles? Thanks.
Bicycle tire found on the floor of the garage next to the Chamber of Commerce. Call 757-621-3425. This bicycle tire obviously fell off of a bike on the car that was parked in the garage when they drove away without realizing it had fallen off.
Does anyone know where I can get some bricks of any kind that aren’t being used — red brick, brown brick — it doesn’t make any difference. If so, call me at 804-931-3276. Call me and I’ll come and get them. Thank you.
In response to the person looking for an antique dealer: I buy antiques and will come to your house. Please call 775-8893.
To the person requesting help with their projects: Several church members and I asked Jeff if he would help us get our projects completed. He happily replied, "of course." His number 603-0612.
Does anyone know someone or a lawn service that mulches leaves with a mulching mower in the fall rather than bagging or vacuuming them? Please respond to the Last Word.
W&M athletics
College of William and Mary athletics need to be fixed. The annual investment of $30 million by the university is essentially a jobs program that supports 617 student athletes and 135 coaches in 23 varsity sports. The individual cost per student is almost $2,000 in student fees. The new athletic director brings a reality check to the university and the community. The notion that emphasizing winning is a bad thing ignores the harsh realities. Winning puts people in the seats at games, attracts elite coaches and athletes, attracts a TV audience and the revenue it generates. The most significant reason that winning is critical: It allows the university to collect thousands in students’ fees without protest or rebellion each year and keeps the alumni engaged.
William and Mary’s “brand” is that of a modest-sized, highly ranked mid-Atlantic school with excellent academic credentials and nerdy students who want to learn. As alumni, we are proud to be associated with a school that’s not a diploma mill for athletes who just barely squeak by. Except for helping students keep fit with the odd jog around the track or pickup game of touch football, etc., sports should play no role at William and Mary — or at any other university, for that matter.
Sad news
It was sad to read that Patriot Buick has closed shop. They were such an excellent business and a credit to Williamsburg. They always treated men and women customers equally. Their service department was excellent and it was well worth the drive from Newport News. Purchasing a car from them was easy, and they couldn’t have treated me more respect. I wish them all the best.
Not interested
We visitors to the Virginia Arts Festival did not enjoy the lecture put on by Mandolin Orange at the recent Williamsburg Live concert. Please keep your politics out, or let us know in advance prior to us paying $100 a head. I guess they weren’t mad at capitalism.
Free speech
To the person writing in about the preacher in Colonial Williamsburg during the Fourth of July: The people that were ridiculing him have as much a right to just do that with their free speech as he does to preach with his free speech. You can’t make decisions on who gets to speak freely because you think it’s rude to the preacher. Thank you.
Recycling
Since they will no longer be recyclable, all containers that you purchase at the grocery store should either have a deposit or put in a container that can be turned into compost. I prefer the idea of a deposit so they have to go back to the manufacturer to be reused.
Immigration
A lot of people became citizens on the Fourth of July. America has the most generous legal immigration system in the entire world. We are more than happy to welcome people in legally.
How funny to me that you have people on the mall that were protesting, saying, “Cage Trump. Impeach him,” because of the detention centers. I thought, “Ladies and gentlemen, who now made you the jury? There are no impeachable acts, and how long do you think the United States has had detention centers? Think Obama had a detention center? No. Do you think Clinton had detention centers? Yes, yes and yes. Do you think detention centers have been in existence for over 100 years? Yes. Did you care when you were growing up that there were detention centers?”
Can any of the Democratic Congress people that are complaining about the immigrants — can they cite how many have asked to go back to Guatemala or Mexico? If conditions are so bad, why don’t they get out and go back?
Even if our president was to spend the time and the money to build tents for the immigrants like the summer camps that many of us went to in the 50s and 60s, they would still be concentration camps because they are designed to hold people whose only crime was to come to the United States to make a better life for themselves and their families.
Enough robocalls
The robo calls are getting worse every week. We get many each day. Some time ago, I called the ID phone number they used and it was not in service, the phone company said. More recently, I called the ID phone number and got a man in Norge who didn’t know his phone number was being used for robo calls. But yesterday, I think I reached the epitome of the robo world. The ID phone number and name shown on my phone was my very own. I was supposedly calling myself on the phone in my hand. This is too much.
Recommended
If you need your vehicle detailed, I highly recommend Timmy’s Auto Detailing. He just did our truck and SUV and they look like brand new and they’re six and seven years old. And he is fantastic — he’s on time, he’s reliable, very polite and so much cheaper than if you take it to a detail shop. He comes directly to your home or your place of business where you work. I highly recommend him; his number is 696-9810. Thank you.
I highly recommend Janet Hazelwood and Laurie Taylor for house cleaning. They do a wonderful job in my house every other week. Phone number 757-566-1611.
Build it here
The Marquis Shopping Center near Water Country would be the perfect spot for a Costco. What a great location for a very welcome business. Traveling all the way to Newport News is not ideal for Williamsburg, James City County, Yorktown or Gloucester residents. This would be the perfect spot.
Memory tests
Health laws now requires Medicare to cover a screening for cognitive impairment during an annual wellness visit. The testing comes at no cost to you. The testing has little to do about your driving ability, but is all about testing for early signs cognitive impairment. We do agree that texting and driving do not mix and constitute a greater danger than seniors on the road.
Paying taxes
A previous writer stated that Amazon received greater tax benefits than the entire state of Wisconsin. This was patently false. What is true is that Amazon created more jobs since the passage of the tax reform bill than 46 states have. Those new Amazon workers have paid more in state and federal taxes in 2018 than Obama collected in federal taxes from Amazon in 2016. Sounds like the tax reform bill is achieving its objective of job creation and lower taxes for the majority of Americans.
Tariffs
“Why are you hitting yourself on a head with a hammer?” The reply, “because it feels so good when I stop.” This is President Trump’s trade and tariff policy. We the consumers pay the Trump tariffs, the price increases by domestic manufacturers when they are protected by tariffs (steel and aluminum), the $28 billion subsidy to farmers who have been devastated by China’s entirely predictable counter tariff, and the higher prices due to scrapping the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Trump is claiming and will continue to claim victory when he relaxes the tariffs without achieving anything. If this is victory, I would hate to see defeat.
Thank you
A shout out and loud applause to all the participants in the inaugural season of the Williamsburg Senior Softball League this past spring. A good time was had by all and we look forward to picking up our bats and balls again right after Labor Day. Newcomers welcome! Please, check the website for more information: www.wsslva.org.