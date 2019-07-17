Last Word on paying for schools, July 17

Paying for schools

In response to a Last Word contributor: We all benefit from children in our community who are well educated. We benefit in customer service, technology and health care. We benefit at the grocery store, the bank, the library and as we interact with service personnel. We benefit when workers are better schooled in math, science and most importantly, reading. It doesn't matter whether you have children in school now. Your tax money paid to schools is the price we pay to have a better educated population that helps us, young and old, in all aspects of our lives throughout our community.

Recycling

I would like to second the comment on recyclables where the caller suggested there either be a deposit or items be compostable. I have a better idea: We functioned well when condiments such as mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup came in glass bottles. Let’s go back to that, because at least that bottle is recyclable, unlike the others.

Isn’t it amazing how if you call the phone number listed for opting out of recycling, they don’t answer the phone or return your phone calls? Shame on JCC for hiring people who don’t do their jobs. Just pass the buck.

Colonial Williamsburg

About the Good Neighbors Pass at Colonial Williamsburg: How about all these retirees at Colonial Williamsburg? I gave 20 years of my life to that organization and yet I can’t get in there for free. Imagine that!

One of the reasons the increase for the Good Neighbor Pass at Colonial Williamsburg is so frustrating to many of us residents is that the substantial majority of Colonial Williamsburg property is exempt from property taxes, so we already subsidize Colonial Williamsburg. Keeping the Good Neighbor Pass at $10 is the least they could do to signal their recognition for our subsidy. Thank you.

Looking for …

I read a lot about Hanover tomatoes and how good they are. Is there anyone locally who sells Hanover tomatoes? Or, if not, locally grown tomatoes?

Looking for someone to build a stone fire pit. Please respond in the Last Word.

I am an elementary school teacher looking for small tape cassette players to use with students to help with reading fluency. If you have one you no longer use or want, please call me at 564-0868 and leave a message. Thank you.

Does anyone know an attorney who specializes in age discrimination in the hiring practices of a local company? Please respond to Last Word. Thank you.

Train service

Have our local governments remembered we are blessed with passenger train service? Unlike most localities in the U.S., Williamsburg actually has daily trains in and out. People can easily travel here from the West Coast and certainly from the Northwest, where so many people don’t drive or even have cars. So, to read in The Virginia Gazette of pleas for locals to support legislation for continuing Surface Transportation Act is a no brainer. Travelers, as well as governments and hospitality industries, need to strongly support this wonderful asset.

City assessments

The recently selected city assessor for Williamsburg seems intent on frightening the populace into submission as he did in Gloucester. Take a look at your recent assessment. My house went up 75% and I have made no improvements or painted in five years. I am told this change is probably unwarranted, larger than most, but just one of many. I encourage all property owners to review their new assessments, evaluate the accuracy of the estimate — it is an estimate — and appeal the change if it is not considered reasonable. Try one of the online estimates for comparison.

Seasonal breeze

Another comment on the Summer Breeze concert series: I, too, used to attend this event, but it’s way too hot. I don’t know why they have these things in the summer. People are not going to come and sit and sweat to death, much less get up and dance. This event would be way more enjoyable and have better attendance either in the early spring or late fall. Thank you.

Fairfax allegations

What is Gov. Ralph Northam, Attorney General Mark Herring and the General Assembly going to do about allegations of sexual assaults against Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax? Democrats need to get this resolved very soon or face an uncertain political situation in the upcoming elections. You can be sure if this was Donald Trump, the media and Democrats would be publicizing it every day until it was settled.

Great program

My husband, who rarely goes beyond saying something is “OK” or “decent,” said the talk given by Dr. Doris Kearns Goodwin was “outstanding” Thursday night at the Jamestown Settlement. High praise indeed. Based on the positive response from others, it was clearly an enjoyable evening. Kudos to the event planners for bringing in Dr. Goodwin.

Fourth of July

First of all, I want to thank the medal winner for his service in Vietnam. That said, he of all people, a soldier, should know that medals for heroics are earned on the battlefield and not in a POW camp.

To the Vietnam vet who stated President Trump should have mentioned John McCain in his Fourth of July speech: No soldier ever got the Medal of Honor for being a POW. Now, the appropriate soldiers to mention in his speech are those who earned their Medal of Honor on the battlefield.

Free to you

Mitsubishi console TV. Call 757-788-4063. Thank you.

Free egg cartons. Call 757-788-4063. Thank you.

Recommended

We happened on Celli’s Chocolate Chips cookie/coffee shop by accident, and oh so glad we did. It’s in a small retail complex: 4548 John Tyler Highway/Suite A (near Five Forks). The cookies are delicious, but we also go for the coffee. It’s become a nice place to meet friends to sit and chat. The cookies are sold individually and are quite large. We said they were too large to eat in one sitting — but then we did! Just a lovely place to stop.

We received great customer service at Williamsburg Hyundai when we purchased a new vehicle. This is our third Hyundai, and by far the easiest purchasing process. We received a great offer for our Hyundai trade in, too. Jim Burke explained all the features of our new vehicle and made sure we understood everything before we drove off.