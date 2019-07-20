Last Word wonders what's your name, July 20

It’s about the name To clarify a recent comment about needing a marriage certificate to get a driver's license: If you are a female and you use a birth certificate to prove your identity, you do need a marriage certificate. This is because of the change in your last name. The DMV website explains what you need. I had no problems when I got mine. DMV needs documentation of identity and citizenship in order to issue a real ID. If you changed your name for any reason, such as marriage, adoption, divorce or disliking your parents' taste, then you need to show evidence linking your current name to your birth name if you are using a birth certificate to establish identity and citizenship. If you never changed your name, you don't need to show your marriage certificate, no matter your sex. It looks like you can get around the need to show evidence of a name change if you use a valid U.S. passport rather than a birth certificate. Earn a medal This is for the individual who was talking about how no medal is provided for prisoners of war. You are incorrect. Captain Lance Sijan of the Air Force died as a POW and earned the Medal of Honor for resisting. Thank you, sir. Have a good day. Two recent comments regarding earning medals for valor while a POW require correction. The writers were obviously ignorant and insulting to the thousands of American POWs beginning with the Revolutionary War, saying no POW earned the Medal of Honor or medals for valor. I can think of two Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipients: Adm. Stockdale and Col. Day, and am confident numerous POWs earned valor medals while captured. Ready to go Back to School tags are ready for pick-up at The Salvation Army, 216 Ironbound Road. Call 229-6651 for more information. Special session I fully support the right of an organized militia to own guns, but I also support more control of guns, such as limits on the type of weapon, background checks, number of rounds per magazine and other common-sense legislation. I think Republicans missed reading the independent voter in not having a discussion and a vote on gun control in the recent special session. They kept hold of their extremists but lost the independent vote. I predict both the House and the Senate will switch to Democratic control after the November election. It’s sad the Virginia Republican Party would rather put an election issue ahead of a public safety issue. And vote to adjourn the governor’s special session on firearm safety after half an hour so they can have an issue to run on rather than trying to make life in the commonwealth safe for all Virginians. Liberals, please stop complaining; the people have spoken. The intelligent people of Virginia know gun control doesn’t work. For one to say "if Republicans won't vote" for anything against guns because they want to get re-elected in the same paragraph as one announces we should vote them out, doesn't really add up. I thought politicians, regardless of party affiliation, were elected to stand up for the Constitution that makes our country the greatest on Earth. I'm all for the best background checks and even some limitations on rounds, but I think most mass murders show we need to work on mental health, drug dependency and the cultural shortcomings of the people pulling the triggers in these tragedies. As long as people don't value life, including their own, gun laws won't stop criminal action since these criminals/murderers don't care about gun laws. Colonial Williamsburg What are the Colonial Williamsburg higher ups thinking? After the public outcry about not changing the plaza into an area with a splash fountain and TV screen, they canceled the project. Now, they've resurrected the idea. The parking spaces there are important for seniors with limited mobility, as they have easy access to Duke of Gloucester Street. The splash fountain is unnecessary as is the TV screen. How "Colonial" are they? CW, ditch the idea once and for all. Just fix the entrance alongside the brick wall. The ground there has a terrible rut. Come on, there are better things to spend CW funds on. Parking, not a park, is needed in Merchants Square. A splash fountain? Really? I no longer go to Merchants Square because it is too difficult to park. I wish Mr. Duncan would explain to us why he wants this Goodwin Plaza. It does not seem like anything Colonial Williamsburg needs. They say they need money. so they have raised the price of a Good Neighbor Pass, but then they want to spend $2 million to build this. It makes no sense to me. If Goodwin Plaza is so important, why not put it in front of the museum or on Palace Green instead of taking away needed parking in Merchants Square? Looking for … Farmer’s produce market at 5800 Centerville Road has area-grown and Hanover tomatoes. The Butterfly Festival at Williamsburg Botanical Garden is right around the corner, Aug. 3-4. For our kids’ crafts, we will need cardboard egg cartons. If you have any to donate — and they must be cardboard rather than foam — please bring them to Freedom Park Interpretive Center or call 757-293-8297 and we’ll come and pick them up. Does anyone have or know where I can find a knee scooter that I could borrow or rent for a small fee for about a month? If so, please leave information in the Last Word. Thanks. All I want is a good haircut for my short grey hair that I can just wash and wear. Reply to Last Word, please. I have lost the phone number in the Last Word for the person who weeds and mulches. Can anyone help me? Post in Last Word or call 757-229-1384. Fourth of July The U.S. has a long history of military parades and the active participation of the military in our Fourth of July celebrations globally. Thousands of military personnel assist every year in D.C. President Trump added a few tanks, less than a thousand additional troops and a fly over. The Navy conducted a fly over in Boston, the Air National Guard a fly over in Seattle, Portland, Fort Wayne, Atlanta, Myrtle Beach, etc. The Air Force did a fly over Salt Lake City and a host of other cities. Presidents Eisenhower and Kennedy had military parades as part of their inauguration ceremony with flyovers. Americans love flyovers and military parades. Too hot to trot Please take care of your pets in this heat. Don’t walk or run with them in this awful heat. Just because you want to run in the heat doesn’t mean they want to do that. They can die of heat stroke and the pavement is hot on their paws. Please use some common sense! Sweetheart deal

Alex Acosta’s declaration that the deal he cut with Epstein was "the best deal" he could get is correct. It was a sweetheart deal for Epstein and a disgrace for the victims of his predatory sexual behavior. I, for one, want to know who are the others involved who were given protection from trials and jail along with Epstein. Free to you I have about 80 size 312 hearing aid batteries free of charge. Call me at 757-209-4444 if you want them. Treadmill. Sole F80. Many extras. Very good condition. CR recommended. Heavy. You lift and carry. 757-810-5324. Refrigerator. You must pick up. The freezer door does not open and close. However, the refrigerator area is in very good condition. Contact Sandy at 757-220-1992. Classical alternative In response to the person looking for an alternative to Bach FM: Allow me to suggest WHRO-FM (90.3 FM; streaming at whro.org). We have been broadcasting classical music full time to Williamsburg for many years, and we even have a studio in Williamsburg on Richmond Road at Bypass Road. I occasionally broadcast live from there and I produce all of WHRO-FM’s evening classical programs from the Williamsburg studio. On the night before July 4th, I broadcast the Williamsburg Fifes & Drums, the soundtrack to the film “Williamsburg: Story of a Patriot,” and the extremely rare soundtrack to “The Common Glory.” We are Williamsburg’s true classical station, and we feature Williamsburg musicians as part of our programming. Immigration Obama deported 8,000 undocumented people a week in his eight years. He didn’t beat his chest and certainly never warned them two weeks in advance like Trump just did. Democrats keep stating that that “Illegal immigrants have done nothing wrong.” I guess they don’t know the meaning of the word “illegal.” Breaking our migration law is a criminal act and therefore is doing something wrong. Furthermore, arresting criminals is the way you process them in our legal system. Congratulations NASA Let’s congratulate our astronauts and all NASA personnel who worked tirelessly to land our astronauts safely on the moon on July 20, 1969, 50 years ago. It was a miracle that the Apollo 11 was successful as you read the moon landing effort in the Wall Street Journal edition, July 15. Interestingly, the work of women working behind the scenes on computers and engineering at MIT and other contractors was never really told to the public. Go to wsj.com/moon landing. Road worries I drive a truck for a living, one that sits up high several feet above cars, SUVs, and even pick-up trucks. What shocks me in my daily travels around Williamsburg is the number of people texting, emailing or browsing the internet while driving -- nearly half of all drivers I see are doing these things. The biggest offenders are younger women, then young men and finally people in professional vehicles. I’ve seen many municipal vehicle operators doing it, or talking on phones, using a laptop -- even members of the police, shameful. There is nothing that important that can’t wait until you are safely parked. I enjoy my work. I need my work. Please, for the sake of those of us that obey the laws, speed limits, turn-signals, no texting and driving, no internet while driving! I implore you, consider our families. First, the facts Many of the news channels/networks (CNN, MSNBC, Fox News) have drifted away from professional journalism in favor of news commentators, which anyone with a two-bit opinion can do. True journalists work hard to get and give facts, I know. I have two brothers who have worked for newspapers and a sister who was a newspaper editor. Commentators, even if they have multiple degrees, mostly only give opinion, sometimes backed up with facts. Recommended For 10 years we have been very pleased hiring Steve Daley of Daley Necessities as our handyman. He is professional, prompt, fair-priced and well-equipped to handle most small and large jobs. He is honest and will tell you if someone else can fulfill your particular need better than he can. Seek him out at 757-566-452. I was so thrilled to find out that Tessie Carpenter has moved to Shear Creations at McLaws Circle, 229-3200. Tessie cut my hair the other day, and it was one of the best haircuts I’ve ever had. Check her out. My husband and I had the pleasure of enjoying a delicious, well prepared meal at the newly opened EQ Cafeteria, 1338 Richmond Road — Southern style, home cooked soul food. The portions are large and the food is fresh, and some menu items — such as fried fish — are cooked when ordered. Menu items change daily, based on reports from friends who ate there afterward. Adding to the dining experience: the staff is friendly and aims to please. I would like to recommend John Harrell Fence and Deck from Hampton for install/repair needs. Mr. Harrell performed two excellent repair jobs recently on my cypress wood fence. I am very pleased with the workmanship, respect towards his customers, timeliness of work done and pricing. I had boards replaced in a board-on-board fence, braces installed and repairs done after a neighbor’s tree fell on my fence. His business phone is 757-869-0591. Thank you. Thanks to Capital Small Engine Repair on Ironbound for fixing a major issue on our riding mower. The work was done on schedule and for a reasonable price. The tractor is as good as new. Everyone there is nice and helpful; recommend them and will use them for regular maintenance work. We are so fortunate here in Williamsburg to have a grocery store the caliber of Publix. It is a wonderful grocery store, but not only that, their catering is absolutely top drawer from beginning, the planning (and they’ll help you plan any of them) to the presentation, which is beautiful. I used them and my guests just raved about the food. Fantastic auto detailing from Timmy who came to our home fully equipped to do a fantastic detailing of our Toyota Highlander. And that's exactly what he did. After nearly 4 hours, using all his own supplies and equipment, we have what looks like a brand-new car. We will use him again and so should you! You can reach him at 757-696-9810. Take a look