Last Word on school standards, July 24

Higher standards

Much taxpayer money is wasted each year supporting athletic programs and facilities in Williamsburg-James City County Schools. The primary mission of an education system is to educate, not to provide expensive playgrounds for athletes, many of whom fail in the classroom. Playing varsity sports is a privilege given to students who maintain an acceptable standard of achievement in the classroom. No matter how you slice it, a 1.25 GPA is an unacceptably low standard to meet to play varsity sports. Rather than wasting our taxpayer money and the athletes’ time on a playing field, these kids need to be sitting behind a desk in a classroom.

Women at the top

When hiring someone (corporate world, academia, military) for a new position, you always want the best match and most qualified, whether it is a man or woman. However, when it comes to the College of William and Mary, they have chosen all women. The top four positions and most recent hires have all been women. The president, the provost, the athletic director and now the chief compliance officer.

Listen to the music

Tune in to 90.3, WHRO FM, for excellent classical music.

Power lines project

I suggest only those opposing the current power lines location, in favor of a more expensive route, should agree to pay the additional cost. Time to get over your loss and proceed with progress.

Colonial Williamsburg

I just read in the Last Word about the retiree who gave 20 years of his/her life and can’t get into anything for free. Are you sure you retired or did you just quit? I am a retiree after 40 years and absolutely have a retiree’s pass that gets me into any and everything, one of the perks of being a long-time employee. I don't understand why, as a retiree, you would have to pay your way into anything.

In regards to Goodwin Plaza: Do not take away the parking spaces, do not add a splash fountain, do not put in a TV screen, do not spend money for changes we do not want. What is it you don’t understand? Please leave it alone.

Executives at CW should read the hundreds of visitor reviews in the Trip Advisor site to gain insight on what some guests think. A frequent comment is that after they paid for tickets, not all of the trade sites and other buildings were open. Many were advising potential guests that they didn’t need to buy tickets — just walk around for free, even though they couldn’t go in the buildings. Many commented that some costumed employees did not stay in character. While many were completely satisfied, there were a lot of legitimate concerns.

Medal of Honor

To the two recent commenters who stated the Medal of Honor has never been awarded for actions while being held captive as a POW: I recommend you research Donald Cook, Lance Sijan, George Day, James Stockdale and Jeremiah Denton. Each was awarded the Medal of Honor (two of them posthumously) for their conspicuous gallantry while being held captive by the enemy during the Vietnam War.

Capt. Humbert R. “Rocky” Versace won the Medal of Honor in Vietnam. He was beheaded by his captors in retaliation for the execution of a VC by the mayor of Saigon. Rocky was last heard singing, “God Bless America,” in his bamboo cage by his fellow POWs. He received the Medal of Honor posthumously in 2002 by President Bush.

Looking for ...

We are working on a history of Burns Lane neighborhood. Any maps of Williamsburg dating 1890 (or so) through 1950 are of interest. Must include Jamestown Road from Boundary Street to Route 199. Would like to borrow, copy your map(s) and return them. Please email me at sreid3649@aol.com. Many thanks.

Does anyone know where the man is who used to sell from his truck in the parking lot where Marshalls is now? He always had great, fresh stuff. Thanks.

I’m looking for the name of the gastroenterologists who was recommended a couple of months ago? Thanks.

I would appreciate the name of someone who could reupholster two wing back chairs at a reasonable price. Thank you.

To the person looking for a knee scooter: Please give me a call at 757-565-1588. I have one that I had to use when I had foot surgery. Call and leave a message. Thank you.

If anyone has any Tidy Cat litter box plastic containers with a lid on it, and you want to get rid of them, please call 757-784-1242. I’d be glad to pick them up. Thank you.

If anyone has any canning jars, lids and seals that they want to get rid of, please call 757-784-1242. I’d be glad to pick them up. Thank you.

Does anyone know what happened to all of the items that were consigned to the thrift shop on York Street? It looks like a bike shop is setting up there, and the consignment shop is gone. I did not receive a phone call to come pick up my items.

Those asking about a stone fire pit can call Robert at 757-784-3036 or email mayorwuz@hotmail.com.

‘Watering’ police

It appears to me that the James City County Water Authority police — if they have any — should be checking all the illegal watering going on on the wrong days of the week in many communities throughout the county. People do not want to save water. I do. Don’t you?

Tax dollars at work

There is an asphalt oval track around Veterans Park. Recently, James City County repaired what seemed to be some minor cracks in the pavement. Unfortunately, the county ignored the one big problem with the track: At the southeast curve (near the intersection of Ironbound and News roads), there is a very significant dip/low spot in the track. Anytime it rains, the water pools there and makes the track impassable, unless you like wading through 3 or more inches of water. The only way to avoid it is to detour near the shoulder of Ironbound Road/News Road and avoid that section of the track. JCC needs to spend its budget in a more common-sense manner.

Road worries

The Virginia Department of Transportation put up an electronic road sign on Route 199 right before the Route 60 exit in late winter, early spring. They came back and put up the electronic panel a short time after that. What is it for? It stands dark day and after day, week after week. I know we paid for this electronic sign out of our tax dollars — to have it sit there dark? Inquiring minds want to know! Thank you.

So, bicyclists want all the rights of the highways just like motorists. I agree. Now, it’s time for every bicycle ridden by an adult to have lights, reflectors, etc. Prime example: This morning I was backing out of my driveway — who would have thought? Almost backed into a bicyclist. The only time I saw him was when he passed. I saw him going down the road. It’s time, if you want equal rights, have lights on your bicycle.

