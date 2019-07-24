Last Word on school standards, July 24

Higher standards
Much taxpayer money is wasted each year supporting athletic programs and facilities in Williamsburg-James City County Schools. The primary mission of an education system is to educate, not to provide expensive playgrounds for athletes, many of whom fail in the classroom. Playing varsity sports is a privilege given to students who maintain an acceptable standard of achievement in the classroom. No matter how you slice it, a 1.25 GPA is an unacceptably low standard to meet to play varsity sports. Rather than wasting our taxpayer money and the athletes’ time on a playing field, these kids need to be sitting behind a desk in a classroom.
Women at the top
When hiring someone (corporate world, academia, military) for a new position, you always want the best match and most qualified, whether it is a man or woman. However, when it comes to the College of William and Mary, they have chosen all women. The top four positions and most recent hires have all been women. The president, the provost, the athletic director and now the chief compliance officer.
Listen to the music
Tune in to 90.3, WHRO FM, for excellent classical music.
Power lines project
I suggest only those opposing the current power lines location, in favor of a more expensive route, should agree to pay the additional cost. Time to get over your loss and proceed with progress.
Colonial Williamsburg
I just read in the Last Word about the retiree who gave 20 years of his/her life and can’t get into anything for free. Are you sure you retired or did you just quit? I am a retiree after 40 years and absolutely have a retiree’s pass that gets me into any and everything, one of the perks of being a long-time employee. I don't understand why, as a retiree, you would have to pay your way into anything.
In regards to Goodwin Plaza: Do not take away the parking spaces, do not add a splash fountain, do not put in a TV screen, do not spend money for changes we do not want. What is it you don’t understand? Please leave it alone.
Executives at CW should read the hundreds of visitor reviews in the Trip Advisor site to gain insight on what some guests think. A frequent comment is that after they paid for tickets, not all of the trade sites and other buildings were open. Many were advising potential guests that they didn’t need to buy tickets — just walk around for free, even though they couldn’t go in the buildings. Many commented that some costumed employees did not stay in character. While many were completely satisfied, there were a lot of legitimate concerns.
Medal of Honor
To the two recent commenters who stated the Medal of Honor has never been awarded for actions while being held captive as a POW: I recommend you research Donald Cook, Lance Sijan, George Day, James Stockdale and Jeremiah Denton. Each was awarded the Medal of Honor (two of them posthumously) for their conspicuous gallantry while being held captive by the enemy during the Vietnam War.
Capt. Humbert R. “Rocky” Versace won the Medal of Honor in Vietnam. He was beheaded by his captors in retaliation for the execution of a VC by the mayor of Saigon. Rocky was last heard singing, “God Bless America,” in his bamboo cage by his fellow POWs. He received the Medal of Honor posthumously in 2002 by President Bush.
Looking for ...
We are working on a history of Burns Lane neighborhood. Any maps of Williamsburg dating 1890 (or so) through 1950 are of interest. Must include Jamestown Road from Boundary Street to Route 199. Would like to borrow, copy your map(s) and return them. Please email me at sreid3649@aol.com. Many thanks.
Does anyone know where the man is who used to sell from his truck in the parking lot where Marshalls is now? He always had great, fresh stuff. Thanks.
I’m looking for the name of the gastroenterologists who was recommended a couple of months ago? Thanks.
I would appreciate the name of someone who could reupholster two wing back chairs at a reasonable price. Thank you.
To the person looking for a knee scooter: Please give me a call at 757-565-1588. I have one that I had to use when I had foot surgery. Call and leave a message. Thank you.
If anyone has any Tidy Cat litter box plastic containers with a lid on it, and you want to get rid of them, please call 757-784-1242. I’d be glad to pick them up. Thank you.
If anyone has any canning jars, lids and seals that they want to get rid of, please call 757-784-1242. I’d be glad to pick them up. Thank you.
Does anyone know what happened to all of the items that were consigned to the thrift shop on York Street? It looks like a bike shop is setting up there, and the consignment shop is gone. I did not receive a phone call to come pick up my items.
Those asking about a stone fire pit can call Robert at 757-784-3036 or email mayorwuz@hotmail.com.
‘Watering’ police
It appears to me that the James City County Water Authority police — if they have any — should be checking all the illegal watering going on on the wrong days of the week in many communities throughout the county. People do not want to save water. I do. Don’t you?
Tax dollars at work
There is an asphalt oval track around Veterans Park. Recently, James City County repaired what seemed to be some minor cracks in the pavement. Unfortunately, the county ignored the one big problem with the track: At the southeast curve (near the intersection of Ironbound and News roads), there is a very significant dip/low spot in the track. Anytime it rains, the water pools there and makes the track impassable, unless you like wading through 3 or more inches of water. The only way to avoid it is to detour near the shoulder of Ironbound Road/News Road and avoid that section of the track. JCC needs to spend its budget in a more common-sense manner.
Road worries
The Virginia Department of Transportation put up an electronic road sign on Route 199 right before the Route 60 exit in late winter, early spring. They came back and put up the electronic panel a short time after that. What is it for? It stands dark day and after day, week after week. I know we paid for this electronic sign out of our tax dollars — to have it sit there dark? Inquiring minds want to know! Thank you.
So, bicyclists want all the rights of the highways just like motorists. I agree. Now, it’s time for every bicycle ridden by an adult to have lights, reflectors, etc. Prime example: This morning I was backing out of my driveway — who would have thought? Almost backed into a bicyclist. The only time I saw him was when he passed. I saw him going down the road. It’s time, if you want equal rights, have lights on your bicycle.
Immigration
Typical of Democrats wanting to hire more government workers to try to solve our illegal immigration crisis. Hiring more judges means paying for life salary and retirement benefits; a wall is a one-time expense. Also, a wall won’t be biased when making a decision for the criminal act of entering our country illegally.
Another flag flap
I will never purchase another item from Nike. The company motto is "Just do it!" and they don't have the courage to do it. Nike refused to stand up to Colin Kapernick who said the original American flag that led us into battle against England in our fight for independence was racist. He stated that slaves were allowed at the time; therefore, this flag symbolizes racism. What's next, tear down the Washington Monument because the father of our country owned slaves? When will this political correctness stop? When will companies such as Nike realize that giving in only emboldens people like Kapernick to continue his rant?
Droning on
What's up with the drone that was hovering over the intersection of Page and Second a little after 5 p.m. on July 17? I was stopped at the red light on Second and watched the drone for about 20 seconds before it zoomed off out of sight. Did it notice me staring at it? I turned left onto Page and saw a cop car sitting at the intersection of Page and Capital Court. Who was spying on whom? This is creepy beyond imagining.
Squirrel problems
To those who think squirrels are so cute: You might think differently if they chew through the wiring of your car. The wiring in most cars is soy coated, and rodents find it very tasty. A relative had her car towed because it wouldn’t start and was shocked to find a lot of wiring chewed up to the tune of more than $2,000. Sure, the insurance company will pay, but her premium is sure to increase. The mechanic says they see a lot of this.
Recommended
When your family is in need of a funeral home, don’t hesitate to use Nelsen’s Funeral Home on Strawberry Plains Road. They are so caring. There are no high-pressure sales and they take care of absolutely everything that they possibly could. We happened to have Olivia, who was just wonderful, but all the employees that we have been in contact with could not have been more cordial and more helpful. Thank you.
Cutting Edge has done great work at our house. The crew has painted the exterior, power washed, tiled, painted the interior and completed handyman projects. They are reliable, detail oriented and the prices are great. I recommend them for all sorts of projects. 757-218-0377.
I’m so excited that Stethi Carpenter is working at Shear Creations professional hair stylings at McLaws Circle. I had my hair cut by Stethi last week and she is awesome.
If you have not tried The Meadows Cafe (The Meadows Original Frozen Custard, 1222 Richmond Road in the old Langley Credit Union), you’re really missing out. What a delightful experience. I had the best coffee ever. Anna is the manager and she is a delight. They even have frozen custard, and everything is fresh.
The new Williamsburg Urgent Care (in the building to the right of Fresh Market) is wonderful. The doctors and entire staff are professional, friendly, helpful and knowledgeable. The wait time is very short, they have all the latest equipment and everything runs very smoothly and efficiently. If you have a problem, see them. Also, The Prescription Shoppe (on the other side of Fresh Market) is a wonderful place to get your prescriptions filled, get vaccines or shop for other medical supplies. We had never been there before and were very impressed.
Last week, a large tree fell and smashed our gazebo. We called Greg at Monson's Tree Service, 757-566-0600. He was prompt and gave us a reasonable estimate. We are pleased with the work and clean-up he and his crew accomplished. Highly recommend.
I have been going to Salon 109 for a good many years and find that Joanne is the best person to keep my curly hair cut short. She is definitely an expert and I wouldn't go to anyone else. Their phone number is 229-0236. I'm sure she will make you look and feel so much better when you leave the salon!
Bigger type, please
My eyes are excellent and I do not need reading glasses for close up print, but I definitely need a magnifying glass to read the really tiny print in the free Colonial Guide, which tourists and locals like for the coupons and ads. The print in the ads seems to be large enough, but the explanations of area attractions are way too small. I realize they need to cram a lot in, but what good is the information of people can’t read it? Hotels better have magnifying glasses in the rooms.
TV frustrations
Is anyone else fed up with a current satellite TV provider that has no coverage for NBC or Fox due to contract issues? Thinking of switching to cable.
Up in Washington
The House of Representatives voted 332-95 to table a motion to impeach President Trump. What does that mean? This simply defers action for impeachment for now. It is not a vote against impeachment, as the president claims. Two important questions are: Does the president deserve impeachment? And should he be impeached? The answers are “yes” and “no,” respectively. The second answer is “no” because it would be counterproductive, considering the stone wall in the Senate.
Apparently some folks have forgotten that Obama had four Cabinet nominees withdraw their nominations because of issues in their past within the first 100 days of the Obama administration. Obama used recess appointments to appoint 15 of his “czars,” bypassing the Senate. Another 10 Obama selectees were forced to withdraw nominations or forced to resign because of issues in their past within the first two years of the Obama administration. Democrats seem to always forget they also live in a glass house.
Enough on the president’s lies already. Maybe the news people ought to comment when he tells the truth about something substantial rather than commenting on his lies, which we know he does all day long every day. His telling the truth would actually be newsworthy.