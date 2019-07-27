Last Word on the Commemoration, July 27

Commemoration Thousands of hours and much money has been invested in the celebration of the 400th anniversary of the first legislative meeting in North America. In addition to celebrating a seminal event in our nation’s history, the event will promote tourism in the Historic Triangle. Now we learn Democratic Party officeholders across Virginia will not attend if the President of the United States is there. Really? Can they get any more infantile? Looking for … For those seeking Hanover tomatoes, sweet corn, melons and other fresh vegetables, look no further than the Astronomical Pancake House parking lot on Richmond Road near Airport Road. To the person looking for someone to help with the upholstery on two chairs: We highly recommend Moon Sewing Shop. We have used them several times for upholstery, repairing a couple of throw pillows and clothing alterations. We have been very happy with the quality of their work and the price. They are at 221 Bulifants Blvd., Suite D, 220-6690. We hope this helps you. I am responding to the person who wrote about the man who sold the fresh fruit in the Williamsburg Shopping Center. He has passed away. Thank you. Any suggestions to alleviate Plantar Fasciitis? To the person looking for maps that might include Burns Lane: You should make an appointment with the Rockefeller Library's department of special collections and examine the earliest dated topographic quadrangle map of this area (around 1900). Then, compare it with a more modern topographic map. There are likely to be other maps of interest at the Rockefeller. It also would be a good idea to visit the city/county courthouse to page through the earliest book of plats and surveys. That's where you're likely to find out when your area was first developed. There are Hanover tomatoes at Publix. In response to the recommendation for an upholsterer: I have been very pleased with the work done by Ron Davis of Kirstyn Upholstery. He is very skilled in upholstery, as well as slipcovers and window treatments. His number is 757-345-1929. To the person looking for bricks: I have some you are more than welcome to have. Please reply in the Last Word. Thank you. Road worries Miles and miles of paving have now been completed on Interstate 64, and the improvement is wonderful. I have one lasting concern, however, and that is the off ramp at Route 199. Specifically, the ramp leading from westbound I-64 to Route 199 toward the City of Williamsburg. During the construction, it was almost destroyed with deep potholes that reached the depths of the pavement, and while it has been repaired a few times, the exit ramp needs to be completely paved. Hey, VDOT, how about making a permanent repair? I was just driving down Fenton Mill Road between Croaker and Route 199, and the little cones on the right look like the same color as the interstate dirt. I guess the erosion and sediment control bags aren’t working very well when it rains. That’s terrible. Fortunately, I have not (yet) hit the controversial concrete triangle in Williamsburg Crossing Shopping Center, but I understand the frustration and the question to VDOT: Why is it there? From the number of black marks on the concrete, it is obvious the orange cones are not effective. It is apparent by the number of complaints that this pad is an unnecessary nuisance. If VDOT believes this pad is necessary, I recommend it be painted a fluorescent color to make it more visible, especially at night and on dark or rainy days. Power interrupted With power lines down in the middle of Fenton Mill Road Tuesday morning, it would be really nice if the police would put a sign up at Croaker Road and at Route 199 that said, “Road closed to through traffic,” rather than letting you get all the way down the road where there’s no place to turn around before they stop you. Colonial Williamsburg It has been so hot lately. I would love to go down to Colonial Williamsburg. Wouldn’t it be lovely if we had a splash fountain or something else where we could keep cool? Thank you. I also oppose the splash park concept and big screen TV, not because we lose 40 parking spaces, but because I don't believe it will attract tourists. Frankly, no one will come to CW for a splash park when we have water attractions in the immediate area. It would also be helpful if the locals remember they are not the target audience for CW. Ultimately, your opinion is immaterial; these are business decisions. The harsh reality is CW will do what it must to survive and become a viable tourist destination once again. I would like to raise my voice in defense of the previously mentioned splash fountain and express my wholehearted support for this project in a community plaza that we desperately need. I struggle to enjoy the historic Williamsburg atmosphere in the summer because I run too hot and am unable to effectively cool down. This splash zone would be the perfect place for me to have fun with my grandchildren while also getting some momentary relief. I believe this should be a community decision that we can all get behind. Thank you. I rarely agree with many of the negative comments folks write about Colonial Williamsburg. The CW business model has to change simply because the old model was no longer working, attested to plunging paid attendance. That said, I do agree that transitioning the parking lot into some kind of splash park borders on ridiculous. I could care less about the loss of 40 parking spaces. The reality is, it’s past time CW and Williamsburg build more parking garages to accommodate visitors and shoppers — they have more than ample room downtown and close to CW for the garages. Thank you, William Geib, for your July 17 letter to the editor about the dangers of the splash fountain and the ill-conceived proposed Goodwin Plaza project. I believe there are plans to refurbish the now vacant CW Goodwin office building into apartments or to further change Merchants Square, the plan to remove parking spaces with a plaza was introduced. Let’s stop this foolishness. Colonial Williamsburg, by continuing to push for approval of the proposed Goodwin Square project, again shows its apparent lack of concern for those of us who live here. CW executives have yet to make public how or why they think the project will attract more tourists or improve the economics of either CW or downtown Williamsburg. Don’t they realize that many other shopping options now exist for those of us who live here? Do they really care at all about permanent residents? The proposed "temporary" giant screen is merely the core of the rotten-apple project. On the positive side, the Good Neighbor pass is still one of the best bargains in the area, and it has been a long time since CW raised the price.

Cream with that? Considering the exorbitant amount of money the College of William and Mary charges its students for athletic fees, I believe it’s an inappropriate use of departmental resources to drive a pickup truck from the Athletic Department to go get coffee. Either brew the coffee at the shop or use your personal vehicle. Too many questions Why did they close the employment office in Williamsburg years ago when the closest one is more than 20 miles away? Why did Thomas Nelson College scale down to their extremely limited offerings in Williamsburg and their other offerings are more than 20 miles away (yet they are complaining about declining enrollment)? Who is in charge of getting those services back up here, especially since Williamsburg continues to grow? Why don't we have a Costco here yet? Does anyone know the answer to these questions? Paying taxes I received letters informing me that my personal property and real estate taxes were delinquent per James City County. They were mailed at the local post office on June 4 in the morning, and the checks cleared on June 10. How could they be late? I stopped by the treasurer’s office to ask. She typed each one into the system and told me they were not delinquent. Seems "a batch was sent out that wasn't supposed to" was her answer. So now the county has so much free money because they sent out who knows how many delinquent notices to taxpayers. How much did this cost us? How many people will just send them a check without checking into it? Another prime example of county waste. No weather for tourists Experts are predicting our area will get increasingly hot. Our tourist attractions, for the most part, are outdoors. I think this will affect tourism dollars coming in. Water parks and beaches will do well, as will Great Wolf Lodge. I know we have not been to Busch Gardens since early June, because it has just been too hot for us as senior citizens. Last year it was not as hot, and we went two or three times a week and ate there. Free to you Giving away dozens of classic movies on VHS. Some never used, many still wrapped in original wrappers from the collector. Virtually every classic musical and other movies as well. Call 258-9323. Making a choice While growing up in a tough neighborhood in New York, I had a choice: either hang out in the street and possibly end up in jail or go to school; I chose the latter. After graduation from high school, I had another choice to make: Either obtain more education (not necessarily college as my parents didn’t have the money to send me) or enter a life of crime; I chose the former. In life, you always have choices to make; working at a job that pays minimum wage is the choice you make. Penalizing those who work hard to earn their money isn’t paying one’s fair share. Lessons in history Our president should be careful how he treats people of color, because any one of them could become the next George Washington Carver, awesome son of slaves who became one of the premier botanists of the first half of the 20th century and who commercialized crops in a dozen fields and changed agriculture in the South from cotton to the diverse crops we have today. About 200 years ago, most Americans did not lock their front doors. The welcome mat was always out. They made time to help others in need. Most Americans today will only make time to make money. Money has become their God. Minimum wage The Republican answer to make our economy better was to create more jobs, which they did; unemployment for all is the lowest in recent history. The Democrats’ answer to make the economy better is to raise the minimum wage. Please explain how paying someone more for doing the same job, with the same qualifications, makes sense. If we raised the minimum wage, then why don’t we just demand that employers pay everyone more — wouldn’t that be fair? The end result would be higher unemployment. In a country as vast and diverse as ours, a federal minimum wage is a really bad idea. What might be an appropriate minimum in one state may not be appropriate in another. If there must be a government-mandated minimum wage, it should be established by each state based on that state's requirements. Retired in Williamsburg I fully realize this issue has been voiced ad nauseum, but I must, yet again, express strong objection to the toxic nature of the Democrat-bashing shown by Fred Siegel in Saturday's Gazette. By saying that none of the Democratic candidates is “worth 2 cents,” he does not take on their policy or program proposals. Instead, as is the case from so many Republican supporters, he appears to disparage the personal characteristics and integrity of a whole group of dedicated American citizens who are working hard to lead this country. About those squirrels For the guy with the squirrel problem, here’s a thought: If you don’t want your wires to get eaten up by squirrels, consider parking your car in a garage. Thank you. Mueller hearing After watching a part of the hearing with former FBI Director Mueller on Capital Hill Wednesday, it became apparent there were two hearings being conducted. One was calm, measured and determined to get Mueller to flesh out parts of the report where his writing is vague. The other was conducted with all of the furor of a tent revival determined to destroy the credibility of the director and leave the impression that he was incompetent at best or totally ignorant of his mission at the worst. This whole thing is a dog-and-pony show. Everybody in Washington knows that Steele, a foreign agent (MI6) said he was desperate for Trump not to be elected. Everybody knows he took a phony dossier and provided it to Fusion GPS. Everybody knows Ohr’s wife, who’s with DOJ, peddled it to Hillary and DNC, who wanted it. There was nothing there. Comey used that to go to the FISA Court. If you looked at Mueller’s face when he was revealing this, Mueller looked like he had aged to 110 because the cat’s out of the bag. Democrats, for some reason, want to play the game. Weather is not news The weather should not be front page news. It's July and we know it's hot. We expect rain and a return of the heat. That's summer. Doesn't anything more important happen in Williamsburg? Paying attention

We not only have to be watchful of our Mexican border, as we also learn from the Wall Street Journal that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other federal agents seized some 39,000 pounds of cocaine, nearly 20 tons, in June on a ship at the Port of Philadelphia from Chile. Officials said the drugs, packed into steel containers, had an estimated street value of $1.3 billion. Let’s give a shout out to all federal, agents as they need our continued support to help our fight to stop drug shipments. Fourth of July I was born in Newport News and am now older than 70. I do not love military parades. Immigration Why does President Trump complain that the Democrats should revise the immigration laws? He had total control of Congress for two years and did nothing. Where is his leadership as chief executive on this issue? Give Congress a plan and let them improve it. Or is the problem that he has no ideas other than his recent action of effectively limiting asylum to Mexicans who are politically persecuted (which totals approximately zero)? According to statistics compiled by the United States Border Patrol, there were 298 border deaths in 2017 and 283 in 2018, making it an average of 291 per year. The average yearly deaths under President Obama stood at 372 and 382 under the Bush administration. With ICE and CBP illegally holding U.S. citizens along the border just because they were picked up with others whose documents were questionable, the only remedy is a swift financial compensation, firing of the agents involved, and a very public apology from the president and his minions running those agencies. The second time it happens, there should be criminal charges filed against the agents and the minions should be brought before Congress to explain how this has happened and what the agencies plan to do to keep it from happening again. If it happens a third time the minions in charge should be charged with contempt of Congress, tried and jailed in the same facilities they held the American citizens in and kept there for an extended period of time. Immigration judges don’t get lifetime appointments any more than a cashier at a grocery store. If there are 75 people in line at a store, they add more cashiers. It goes around Last weekend my grandson, who works for a major retailer with three store fronts in Williamsburg, was told to "Go back where you came from." Our family heritage is English (here since the 1700s), Ireland, Scotland, Poland and Portugal. Where would the customer like him to go? And where was the store management? Word is overused If you want to try to reduce racism in our country, we need to stop calling everyone who doesn’t agree with us “racist.” The word “racist” is now the most overused word and an inappropriate title applied to a lot of people. We need to use the label of racist for those who truly deserve it. Recommended Kudos to the Cell Phone Zone in New Town. They repair cellphones, iPads, tablets, computers, and have helped us out numerous times. They do good work, and they don’t charge a lot. I’ve had my tablet and my cell phone fixed there. So, just wanted to give them a shout out. They’re at 5124 Center St., 645-4789. Khalid, from We Fix Computers (757-291-3663), just bailed us out again. Our old computer was on its last legs, so we bought a new one. Khalid came to our house, installed the new computer, and after meticulously scrubbing all our old data for viruses, he transferred the data to the new computer, and did so with a minimum of hassle. He is thorough and reasonably priced and does the best work of anyone in the area. Political stripes It’s curious that political commentators have traditionally used red to indicate the Republican and blue to indicate Democratic concepts and locations because red is considered to be a color of aggressive behavior, confrontation and otherwise hostile activity while blue is considered to be a calming, more considerate color. Years ago. a famous historian and political commentator advised foreigners that it is important to understand that in America "the Republicans believe Democrats to be stupid and Democrats believe Republicans to be evil." Up in Washington Representative Omar has listened to Trump supporters’ “send her back” chants and has gone back to where she came from: Minnesota. Did “The Squad” (Reps. Omar, Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Pressley) say they hate America? No! Do they hate America? No, they ran for Congress to improve America. Do they represent the entire Democratic Party? No, nor does anyone else. Are they an asset to Congress? Yes, since strength comes from hearing out diverse opinions from across the spectrum. They bring the diversity and ideas that are lacking in the Republican Party that has been steamrollered by the whims of a single person. When people chant “send her home,” they are referring to a Muslim woman who is a U.S. citizen, in the U.S. House of Representatives and who was born in Somalia. Interestingly, Melania Trump was born in Novo Mesto, Slovenia (then part of Yugoslavia). Shall we send her home? If not, what’s the difference? Both are naturalized citizens. There was nothing racist about President Trump’s comment about going back to where you came from if you dislike it here in the U.S. It was an open-ended invitation to any and all individuals or groups without regard to ethnicity, color, religion, creed or political affiliation that dislike the United States to leave for greener pastures. It’s a big world and I'm sure they can find a place more attune to their personal needs and desires. I believe massive numbers of Liberals and Democrats swore to do exactly that if President Trump was elected, but they never left, surprisingly, so apparently the objective is to have someone actually tell them to follow through? With the election of Boris Johnson to the leadership of the Tory Party, our president should be happy that he will be able to sit down with his doppelganger. The crowd chanting "send her back" were not opposed to her race, but to her politics. Interesting, is it not how freely Democrats and Liberals toss around labels such as “racist,” “bigot,” “Russian troll,” the "Benjamins" and, of course, the never ending profanity-laced attacks against anyone in disagreement with their insanity, and then they accuse others of being racist.